Nagarjuna opposes Konda Surekha's SHOCKING statement on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya's divorce

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha made sensational comments about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, involving former Telangana Minister KTR. She made shocking comments, alleging that KTR asked her to send Samantha to him and that Naga Chaitanya divorced Samantha because she refused to go. Minister Konda Surekha commented that KTR was the reason for Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce.

She made these comments while speaking to the media on Wednesday. She alleged that Nagarjuna and KTR discussed the N Convention and were ready to reconcile, but KTR asked Nagarjuna to send Samantha to him to smooth things over.

Divorce because Samantha didn't go to KTR..

Minister Konda Surekha made shocking comments, alleging that Nagarjuna's family was ready to send Samantha to KTR, but Samantha refused. They told her that if she didn't go, she had to leave their family and get a divorce. That's why Naga Chaitanya and Samantha separated, and KTR ruined Samantha's life. She also alleged that KTR got film celebrities addicted to drugs, tapped the phones of film heroines, and blackmailed them.

She further claimed that he had subdued some heroines like Rakul Preet Singh, got them addicted to drugs, and that they got married to avoid these controversies and cases. Konda Surekha revealed that these are all known facts. Minister Konda Surekha's comments, accusing KTR of ruining Samantha's life and being the reason for the divorce, are now creating a stir. They are becoming a big topic of discussion in the Telugu states.

TRS leaders fire on Konda Surekha..

Everyone is condemning her for making such comments despite being a woman minister. There is strong opposition against her. TRS leaders also criticise her, demanding that she withdraw her comments about KTR. They criticized her for speaking in a derogatory manner without any decency.

TRS leader RS Praveen Kumar demanded that Konda Surekha withdraw these allegations and apologize. Several TRS leaders also react strongly to this and counter the woman minister. In this context, hero Nagarjuna has now responded and countered her.

Nagarjuna's counter to Konda Surekha..

Hero Nagarjuna posted on Twitter (X) countering the minister. He tweeted, "Strongly condemn the comments made by Honorable Minister Smt. Konda Surekha Garu. Unfortunately, you are using the lives of film personalities unrelated to politics to sling mud at your opponents. Please respect the personal lives of fellow humans. As a woman in a responsible position, your statements are highly degrading, objectionable and completely false. We request that you withdraw your comments immediately."

This controversy is becoming a big topic of discussion and shaking Telangana politics. It seems likely to become a bigger issue in the coming days. Netizens are also outraged by the minister's derogatory comments targeting celebrities. Netizens and Akkineni fans are asking Nag to take action against the minister and file a case against her. They are demanding that the minister apologize immediately.

Seven years of love, marriage.. Samantha, Naga Chaitanya divorce..

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha were in love for seven years before getting married. Their acquaintance during the movie "Ye Maaya Chesave" blossomed into love, and with their elders' blessings, they married in 2017. They were very close for four years and lived together. But unexpectedly, they announced their divorce in October 2021. It has been three years since they announced their divorce.

After that, Samantha went into depression and fell ill. As a result, she had to take a break from movies. Now, she is gradually recovering and getting ready to do films again. Currently, Samantha is acting in a movie called "Maa Inti Bangaram." Also, the web series "Citadel" starring her is getting ready for release.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya is ready for a second marriage. He is going to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Their engagement took place recently, and the information is that the marriage will take place soon.

Latest Videos