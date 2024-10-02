'CM Siddaramaiah and gang conspired against me to send me to jail': HD Kumaraswamy

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy accused former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of plotting to imprison him. He claimed to have evidence of discussions about his incarceration and criticized officials for unprofessional conduct. Kumaraswamy also alleged that an officer has ties to the Bangalore land mafia and illegal activities.

In a recent press interaction, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy made serious allegations against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, claiming that his inner circle had conspired to imprison him for at least one day. “Earlier, Siddaramaiah's group plotted to send me to jail, and now his current associates are harbouring the same intentions,” Kumaraswamy stated.

While speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy referred to a discussion involving Lokayukta ADGP Chandrasekhar, revealing that it was merely an exchange about an officer’s role. “That is all I disclosed to the media. However, they are imagining a scenario that could lead to my imprisonment,” he said.



Kumaraswamy claimed to possess information about discussions held in various offices regarding his potential incarceration. “I know where they met and whose office they utilized. There were conversations about ensuring I would be jailed for at least a day,” he alleged. He stressed that he never personally targeted any officer but did question the ADGP about matters unrelated to his case.

The minister mentioned that the officer had communicated with the governor's office, seeking permission to conduct an investigation. “He raised his queries only after information was leaked to a private news channel,” Kumaraswamy explained.

Kumaraswamy went on to accuse the officer of having connections with the Bangalore land mafia and other illegal activities. “This officer is the second accused in a criminal case, and the investigation has been put on hold by the High Court. Such officials misuse their power to please the government,” he remarked.



Kumaraswamy also pointed out the lack of professionalism displayed by the officials. “What actions do you expect from a criminal Chief Minister? When officials come to the Chief Minister, they should maintain decorum. Despite Saturday being a holiday, they used inappropriate language against me while supposedly writing to their colleagues,” he said.

He emphasized that the letter in question was not an official memo as it bore no seal or emblem of the department. Kumaraswamy concluded with a sharp rebuke: “Such behaviour is unacceptable for those in positions of authority.”

