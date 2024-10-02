Jhanak spoiler Alert: Anirudh suffers heart attack, will he survive?

Entertainment
Jhanak is currently witnessing high-voltage drama. The show is currently depicting Jhanak in Mumbai, yearning for Anirudh. Meanwhile, Anirudh and Arshi decide to leave India
The show will now depict Adhitya taking Jhanak to Mumbai for a shoot. While Jhanak will reach Kolkata, Anirudh will leave for the airport
On the way to the airport, Anirudh's health will deteriorate. During this, Arshi and her mother will claim that Anirudh is faking it because he doesn't want to leave the country
Chhotu will be angered by Arshi's actions and will declare that he won't let Anirudh go anywhere in this condition. Meanwhile, Jhanak will see Anirudh
Seeing Anirudh's condition, Jhanak, along with Chhotu, will take him to the hospital. There, the doctors will inform them that Anirudh has suffered a heart attack
Hearing the doctor's words, Jhanak will be devastated. It remains to be seen how Jhanak and Anirudh will reunite