Jhanak spoiler Alert: Anirudh suffers heart attack, will he survive?

Jhanak Makes a Decision

Jhanak is currently witnessing high-voltage drama. The show is currently depicting Jhanak in Mumbai, yearning for Anirudh. Meanwhile, Anirudh and Arshi decide to leave India

Jhanak Goes to Kolkata

The show will now depict Adhitya taking Jhanak to Mumbai for a shoot. While Jhanak will reach Kolkata, Anirudh will leave for the airport

Anirudh's Health Deteriorates

On the way to the airport, Anirudh's health will deteriorate. During this, Arshi and her mother will claim that Anirudh is faking it because he doesn't want to leave the country

Arshi's Actions

Chhotu will be angered by Arshi's actions and will declare that he won't let Anirudh go anywhere in this condition. Meanwhile, Jhanak will see Anirudh

Anirudh Suffers Heart Attack

Seeing Anirudh's condition, Jhanak, along with Chhotu, will take him to the hospital. There, the doctors will inform them that Anirudh has suffered a heart attack

What's Next in the Show?

Hearing the doctor's words, Jhanak will be devastated. It remains to be seen how Jhanak and Anirudh will reunite

