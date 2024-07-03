Karnataka: Raft overturns, leaving 6 dead in Krishna river at Vijayapura

A raft overturned in the Krishna River near Baluti Jakavel, Karnataka, drowning six of eight gamblers fleeing a police raid. The mishap occurred after villagers tipped off the police about the illegal activity. Despite rescue efforts by police and fire personnel, only two bodies were recovered by nightfall, with the search ongoing.

A group of eight people attempting to flee from the police drowned when their raft overturned in the Krishna River near Baluti Jakavel in Kolhara taluk, Vijayapura district, Karnataka. The mishap, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, left six people dead.

The group, known for spending their time gambling on the riverbank, received a tip-off that the police were coming to raid their spot. In a panic, they crossed the river on a raft to escape. However, strong winds caused the raft to overturn mid-river, throwing all eight into the water. While two managed to swim safely, the other six were not so fortunate.



Karnataka battles Dengue surge: 5700 cases in 6 months, 5 fatalities including 1 in Bengaluru

Villagers had informed the police about the illegal gambling activities, prompting the raid. A friend of the gamblers alerted them about the impending police action, leading to their ill-fated attempt to flee.



Bengaluru’s new airport likely to be constructed near Ramanagara

Police and fire department personnel were promptly informed of the incident. They arrived at the scene and began the search for the missing individuals. By nightfall, two bodies had been recovered, one of whom was identified as Mkanchi, a 34-year-old gang member.

Vijayapura District Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonevane and ASP Shankara Marihara were at the site, overseeing the ongoing search operation. Efforts to locate the remaining bodies continued into the night, though it was unclear whether the search would proceed with lights or resume the following morning.

Latest Videos