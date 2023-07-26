Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Police questioning activist who highlighted ‘toilet camera’ incident of Udupi college raises storm

     

    Controversy erupted in Karnataka's Udupi district when a video of a female student being secretly filmed in a college toilet surfaced on WhatsApp groups. The police's visit to a social activist who raised the issue led to accusations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of the state government suppressing the matter to target Hindu students. 

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 26, 2023, 1:23 PM IST

    The controversy over a video of a female student being filmed in the toilet of a college in Karnataka's Udupi district has flared up. Three female students used to secretly film these scenes and share them on WhatsApp groups. The incident was highlighted by a Twitter user, a social activist. Controversy erupted when the police visited the social activist's hours and questioned her parents. 

    The Bharatiya Janata Party has lashed out at this move of the police, accusing the state government of trying to suppress the issue. They claimed that it was a conspiracy against Hindu students and demanded a detailed investigation into the matter.

    What is the case?

    Three girls, namely Alimatul Shaifa, Shabanaz and Aliya reportedly placed a mobile camera in the bathroom of the college and secretly shared the recordings among the accused communities through WhatsApp groups. 

    While the cameras were discovered by another student, a fight broke out between students of two communities. Later, the college tried to intervene and resolve the issue. The case is under investigation.

    Meanwhile, social activist Rashmi Samant raised her voice against the issue, she alleged that her family was facing harassment from the police.

    Superintendent of Udupi Police Akshay Machindra said there has been no official complaint regarding the issue. "However, we are monitoring social media for the videos that are being circulated. The videos are being edited and sent over the Internet, which is a crime. We will take strict action against the culprits who engaged in such malpractice," he said.

    The BJP leaders protested against the government stating that this is a clear case of suppressing the issue. Samant is being targeted unnecessarily, sidelining the main incident. They demanded a thorough investigation of the case. 

    The BJP has accused the Congress government in Karnataka is anti-Hindu and harassing the one who raised her voice against the students who recorded the alleged incident. It has also condemned the government’s move against the whole issue.

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2023, 1:23 PM IST
