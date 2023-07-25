Karnataka: Man creating Instagram reel on waterfall slips (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monsoon has created mayhem in across India. Several enthusiastic travellers and tourists have restricted themselves from visiting any tourist destination after seeing the ruckus created by rainfall in various parts. Karnataka too has been receiving very heavy rainfall in all the districts.

    People have been circulating videos related to the chaos created by the heavy showers. A viral video has emerged from Udupi showing a man slipping into the waterfall while posing for an Instagram reel. 

    The video has been doing the rounds on social media, alerting people not to engage themselves in such illogical activities. The man who slipped has been identified as Sharath Kumar of Bhadravathi in Karnataka's Shivamogga district. He was standing on a slippery rock, along the furious flow of the Arisinagundi waterfalls, posing for a video.

    The video was captured by his friend, and the location is tagged to be just 6km away from Kolluru, Karnataka. He is seen slipping into the gigantic flow of the waterfalls, disappearing into the mist of the waterfalls. 

    Responding to the incident, the police and the emergency staff have carried out a rescue operation and the sources have said that the body is yet to be found. The chaos created by the torrential rainfall in coastal Karnataka has left the public stranded amidst the floods.

    Dams and reservoirs have seen excess flow and the public need to act responsibly while visiting such dangerous places.

    The hefty rainfall has led the government to announce holidays for schools and colleges in the location. Some areas have been kept on red alert as the rainfall seems to continue for a few more days. Indian Meteorological Department has issued red alerts for Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

