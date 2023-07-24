Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar claims ploy being hatched abroad to bring down Congress government

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar claims that efforts to overthrow the Congress government are being made from outside India. While not naming anyone specifically, he suggests involvement of certain individuals based in foreign countries, sparking political speculations and rumors.

Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has made a massive claim, alleging that attempts are being made to overthrow the Congress government from outside India. According to Shivakumar, certain individuals have been plotting against the Karnataka government while being based in foreign countries.

Although Shivakumar refrained from naming anyone specifically, his statements have sparked speculations in Karnataka's political landscape. The Congress government has been in power for only two months since securing 135 seats in the state, with Siddaramaiah taking the oath as Chief Minister.



The allegation by the Deputy CM has introduced a new angle to the political scenario, with rumours suggesting similarities to BJP-led operations. The focus has been on Singapore, where state leaders are supposedly involved in plotting against the Congress government.

Reports indicate that leaders on foreign tours are allegedly trying to buy the support of 23 Congress MLAs to destabilize the government in Karnataka.

Notably, Congress leader B K Hariprasad's recent statement, claiming the ability to both appoint and remove a Chief Minister, has also added to the political angle in the state.



In response to the statement of DK Shivakumar, BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayana Swamy responded, "If we want to conduct an operation, we will commence it with the collaboration of DKS. Even then, why did he state that?"

The situation remains uncertain as the Deputy Chief Minister has not provided specific details about the individuals involved in the alleged plot. Nonetheless, his statement has raised curiosity among Karnataka citizens and added an air of uncertainty to the political landscape.