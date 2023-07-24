Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar claims ploy being hatched abroad to bring down Congress government

    Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar claims that efforts to overthrow the Congress government are being made from outside India. While not naming anyone specifically, he suggests involvement of certain individuals based in foreign countries, sparking political speculations and rumors. 

    Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar claims ploy being hatched abroad to bring down Congress government vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 24, 2023, 1:36 PM IST

    Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has made a massive claim, alleging that attempts are being made to overthrow the Congress government from outside India. According to Shivakumar, certain individuals have been plotting against the Karnataka government while being based in foreign countries.

    Although Shivakumar refrained from naming anyone specifically, his statements have sparked speculations in Karnataka's political landscape. The Congress government has been in power for only two months since securing 135 seats in the state, with Siddaramaiah taking the oath as Chief Minister.

    Shakti scheme throws private bus operators off gear, Govt wakes up after bandh call

    The allegation by the Deputy CM has introduced a new angle to the political scenario, with rumours suggesting similarities to BJP-led operations. The focus has been on Singapore, where state leaders are supposedly involved in plotting against the Congress government.

    Reports indicate that leaders on foreign tours are allegedly trying to buy the support of 23 Congress MLAs to destabilize the government in Karnataka.

    Notably, Congress leader B K Hariprasad's recent statement, claiming the ability to both appoint and remove a Chief Minister, has also added to the political angle in the state.

    Joint front: BJP, JD(S) combine efforts to tackle NICE project's 'irregularities' in Karnataka

    In response to the statement of DK Shivakumar, BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayana Swamy responded, "If we want to conduct an operation, we will commence it with the collaboration of DKS. Even then, why did he state that?"

    The situation remains uncertain as the Deputy Chief Minister has not provided specific details about the individuals involved in the alleged plot. Nonetheless, his statement has raised curiosity among Karnataka citizens and added an air of uncertainty to the political landscape.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2023, 1:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Ed-tech giant Byjus vacates Bengaluru offices amidst crisis and cost-cutting measures vkp

    Ed-tech giant Byjus vacates Bengaluru offices amidst crisis and cost-cutting measures

    Shakti scheme throws private bus operators off gear, Govt wakes up after bandh call

    Shakti scheme throws private bus operators off gear, Govt wakes up after bandh call

    Delhi woman sparks debate about not understanding Kannada ads in Bengaluru; see details vkp

    Delhi woman sparks debate about not understanding Kannada ads in Bengaluru; see details

    Bengaluru woman's Rapido ride turns into nightmare, claims driver 'masturbated', sent inappropriate messages vkp

    Bengaluru woman's Rapido ride turns into nightmare, claims driver 'masturbated', sent inappropriate messages

    Karnataka govt's milk price hike triggers increase in hotel meal, snack costs vkp

    Karnataka govt's milk price hike triggers increase in hotel meal, snack costs

    Recent Stories

    Football Carlo Ancelotti lauds Jude Bellingham as 'complete midfielder' after Real Madrid debut against AC Milan osf

    Carlo Ancelotti lauds Jude Bellingham as 'complete midfielder' after Real Madrid debut against AC Milan

    Ed-tech giant Byjus vacates Bengaluru offices amidst crisis and cost-cutting measures vkp

    Ed-tech giant Byjus vacates Bengaluru offices amidst crisis and cost-cutting measures

    Jawan: Witness Shah Rukh Khan's film's villain Vijay Sethupathi in menacing avatar MSW

    Jawan: Witness Shah Rukh Khan's film's villain Vijay Sethupathi in menacing avatar

    Youthful skin in your 30s 7 tips to keep your skin wrinkle free gcw eai

    Youthful skin in your 30s: 7 tips to keep your skin wrinkle-free

    DIY self care Here is how you can create your spa day at home mis

    DIY self care: Here's how you can create your spa day at home

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon