Seven people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) and a lorry in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district. The accident occurred in the early hours on National Highway 52, with preliminary reports citing the MUV driver's high speed and negligence as the cause.

At least seven people were killed and two others sustained serious injuries on Thursday, July 9, 2026, following a devastating head-on collision between a multi-utility vehicle (MUV) and a lorry in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district. Police have initiated an investigation into the incident, which occurred in the early hours of the day.

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Reportedly, the MUV was carrying nine individuals on a leisure trip from Dharwad to Dharmasthala and Chikkamagaluru. Preliminary police reports suggest the accident was caused by the MUV driver's alleged high speed and negligent driving.

Horrific Collision Details

Around 1:30 am, the tragic accident unfolded near Balagara Cross in the Arabail Ghat section on National Highway 52 (NH-52), falling under the jurisdiction of the Yellapur Police Station. The MUV, travelling towards Dharmasthala and Chikkamagaluru, veered to the extreme right side of the road. It then collided head-on with an oncoming lorry from Ankola.

Leaving the multi-utility vehicle completely mangled, the impact was severe. All seven fatalities occurred on the spot. The two injured occupants were rushed to a nearby hospital before being referred to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for advanced treatment.

Victims Identified, Case Registered

Among the deceased, six have been identified as Sanjeev Angadi (33), the driver, Basavaraj (48), Abhishek Eshwar (28), Akshay (26), Abhishek (26), and Manjunath Chulaki (32). Reports indicate that the MUV driver, Sanjeev, also worked as a part-time delivery executive with a food delivery platform.

Following a complaint lodged by injured survivor Shivaraj, Yellapur police registered a case. The case has been filed under sections 281 (Rash or negligent driving on a public way), 125(2) (Act endangering life or personal safety of others - grievous hurt), and 106(1) (Causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police personnel visited the accident site, conducted an inspection, and moved the bodies for post-mortem examination. Further investigation into the circumstances of the collision is currently underway.