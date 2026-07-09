A petrol tanker burst into flames after crashing near Doddaballapur, engulfing a milk truck. Both drivers escaped. In a separate accident in Dharwad, six people died when an MUV collided with a truck. Police are investigating both incidents.

Petrol Tanker Fire Near Bengaluru

A major fire broke out on the outskirts of Doddaballapur in Bengaluru Rural district after a petrol-laden truck rammed into a roadside tree and burst into flames, subsequently engulfing another truck nearby. The incident took place near the 11th Mile under the jurisdiction of the Doddabelavangala Police Station.

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According to the police, the driver of the petrol truck lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree. The impact caused the tanker to catch fire almost instantly.

The blaze quickly intensified and spread to a milk truck that was reversing in the vicinity. Within moments, both vehicles were completely engulfed in flames and were subsequently destroyed.

However, the drivers of both the petrol tanker and the milk truck managed to jump out of their respective vehicles as soon as the fire started. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Upon receiving the information, Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and carried out operations to bring the blaze under control. The accident and the resulting fire led to a temporary disruption of traffic on the busy stretch. The Doddabelavangala Police have registered a case regarding the incident and have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Further details are awaited.

6 Killed in Dharwad Road Accident

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Dharwad, six people were killed and three others injured after an MUV collided with a truck near Arabail Ghat in Yallapur taluk during the early morning hours of Thursday. Police said all the deceased were from Dharwad and were on a trip to Dharmasthala and other places.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as the driver Sanjay Angadi (33), Basavaraj (48), Abhishek Eshwar (28), Akshay ( 26), Abhishek(26), and Manjunath Chulaki (32). The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited. (ANI)