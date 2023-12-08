Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: Illegal sale of Tiger claws in Davangere leads to arrest of 7, including 2 from Bengaluru

    Davangere police arrest seven, including Bengaluru residents, seizing MDMA, tiger claws, and a car. Raids in Davangere and Bengaluru lead to arrests and confiscations, exposing illegal trade. Law enforcement aims to curb wildlife part and drug trafficking, continuing investigations to dismantle such operations.

    Karnataka: Illegal sale of Tiger claws in Davangere leads to arrest of 7, including 2 from Bengaluru vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 9:27 AM IST

    A crackdown on illicit activities by the Davangere police has resulted in the arrest of seven individuals, including two from Bengaluru, involved in the sale of MDMA drugs and tiger claws. The operation led to the seizure of 40 grams of MDMA, six tiger claws, and a car valued at ₹7.20 lakh from the accused.

    Among those apprehended are S. Ashoka Kumar (27) from Davangere, originally hailing from Tumkur District, Ramesh Kumar Ghansi (39) from Rajasthan, M.R. Lokesha (40) from Vinobanagar, Karthik (32) a car driver, Ramanathan alias Naurathan (34) from Nijalingappa layout, Sunilakumar (28) from Rajasthan residing at Basaveshwar layout, and Ashokakumar (23) a steel scrap merchant from Bengaluru's Kodigehalli.

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case

    The police received information regarding the sale of narcotics along the road leading to Mayura Global School from the NH 48 service road in Davangere's G. Mallikarjunappa Layout. Acting swiftly, they conducted a raid that led to the arrest of one individual and the seizure of a mobile phone. Subsequently, with details provided by the arrested individual, a search warrant was obtained, leading to a raid at a residence in Basaveshwara layout 2nd Stage, 4th Main Road, 5th Turn, Bengaluru.

    Karnataka govt suspends two forest officials for wearing tiger claw pendant

    During the raid in Bengaluru, two suspects were apprehended, and authorities seized MDMA, six tiger claws, and two mobile phones from the location.

    The arrest of these individuals sheds light on the illicit trade of tiger claws and illegal substances, highlighting the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to curb such activities. The police remain vigilant and committed to tackling the illegal trade of endangered wildlife parts and narcotics.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 9:27 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Fiery end to ATM robbery; Currency worth Rs 4.5 lakh razed vkp

    Bengaluru: Fiery end to ATM robbery; Currency worth Rs 4.5 lakh razed

    Karnataka: Row erupts as Priyank Kharge advocates removal of Savarkar's photo from Belagavi's Suvarna Soudha

    Karnataka: Row erupts as Priyank Kharge advocates removal of Savarkar's photo from Belagavi's Suvarna Soudha

    'Jab we met...' User claims Bengaluru auto driver helped catch train, 27 km within 25 mins vkp

    ‘Jab we met…’ User claims Bengaluru auto driver helped catch train, 27 km within 25 mins

    Karnataka proposes 10 yr jail term, Rs 10 crore fine to curb exam offences in state

    Karnataka proposes 10 yr jail term, Rs 10 crore fine to curb exam offences in state

    Bengaluru: Over 16,500 hazardous spots in city waiting to lure residents with electric shocks vkp

    Bengaluru: Over 16,500 hazardous spots in city waiting to lure residents with electric shocks

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: Fiery end to ATM robbery; Currency worth Rs 4.5 lakh razed vkp

    Bengaluru: Fiery end to ATM robbery; Currency worth Rs 4.5 lakh razed

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-358 December 08 2023: Check todays winning ticket, prize money and more HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-358 December 08 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more HERE

    Police in Kashmir's Baramulla have issues Dos and Don'ts for social media

    Police in Kashmir's Baramulla have issued Dos and Don'ts for social media (WATCH)

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar's fiery clash unveils SHOCKING truths; Read more ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar's fiery clash unveils SHOCKING truths; Read more

    Kerala: Police to seek 5-day custody of Dr Ruwais over doctor death case rkn

    Kerala: Police to seek 5-day custody of Dr Ruwais over doctor death case

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon