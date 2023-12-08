Karnataka: Illegal sale of Tiger claws in Davangere leads to arrest of 7, including 2 from Bengaluru

Davangere police arrest seven, including Bengaluru residents, seizing MDMA, tiger claws, and a car. Raids in Davangere and Bengaluru lead to arrests and confiscations, exposing illegal trade. Law enforcement aims to curb wildlife part and drug trafficking, continuing investigations to dismantle such operations.

A crackdown on illicit activities by the Davangere police has resulted in the arrest of seven individuals, including two from Bengaluru, involved in the sale of MDMA drugs and tiger claws. The operation led to the seizure of 40 grams of MDMA, six tiger claws, and a car valued at ₹7.20 lakh from the accused.

Among those apprehended are S. Ashoka Kumar (27) from Davangere, originally hailing from Tumkur District, Ramesh Kumar Ghansi (39) from Rajasthan, M.R. Lokesha (40) from Vinobanagar, Karthik (32) a car driver, Ramanathan alias Naurathan (34) from Nijalingappa layout, Sunilakumar (28) from Rajasthan residing at Basaveshwar layout, and Ashokakumar (23) a steel scrap merchant from Bengaluru's Kodigehalli.



The police received information regarding the sale of narcotics along the road leading to Mayura Global School from the NH 48 service road in Davangere's G. Mallikarjunappa Layout. Acting swiftly, they conducted a raid that led to the arrest of one individual and the seizure of a mobile phone. Subsequently, with details provided by the arrested individual, a search warrant was obtained, leading to a raid at a residence in Basaveshwara layout 2nd Stage, 4th Main Road, 5th Turn, Bengaluru.



During the raid in Bengaluru, two suspects were apprehended, and authorities seized MDMA, six tiger claws, and two mobile phones from the location.

The arrest of these individuals sheds light on the illicit trade of tiger claws and illegal substances, highlighting the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to curb such activities. The police remain vigilant and committed to tackling the illegal trade of endangered wildlife parts and narcotics.