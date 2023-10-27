Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santhosh secures bail in the tiger claw pendant case, following representation by Advocate Nataraj. He will be released soon after the legal proceedings.

    Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Varthur Santosh granted bail in Tiger claw pendant case vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 2:14 PM IST

    Varthur Santhosh, a contestant from the Kannada version of the reality show Bigg Boss, has been granted bail in the tiger claw pendant case. The order was issued by the 2nd ACJM (Second Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate) Court, with Judge Narendra presiding.

    Advocate Nataraj represented Varthur Santhosh in the legal proceedings, arguing against the forest department's case. As a result, Varthur Santhosh is expected to be released this evening, post the bail. The court granted bail with the condition of providing a cash security deposit of Rs 4,000 or a surety. Varthur Santhosh's lawyer, Nataraj, who secured bail for him, argued regarding the procedural lapses by the forest authorities.

    This development comes in the wake of Varthur Santhosh's arrest by forest department officials in connection with the possession of a tiger claw pendant. With his bail granted, he is set to regain his freedom after the legal proceedings.

    More details awaited.

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 2:18 PM IST
