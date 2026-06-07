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Karnataka: Chimmanachoda Bridge Collapse Disrupts Connectivity, Locals Allege Poor Construction Quality
A bridge near Chimmanachoda village in Kalaburagi district collapsed following heavy rain, disrupting connectivity between nearby areas. Locals recorded the incident and alleged poor construction quality. A bus narrowly escaped the collapse.
Bridge Collapse Disrupts Connectivity
A bridge connecting Chimmanachoda and Naranal villages in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district has collapsed following heavy rainfall in the region, disrupting connectivity between the two villages.
The collapse has severely affected the movement of residents and vehicles. Meanwhile, a video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the damage caused by heavy rain in the area.
Locals Allege Poor Construction Quality for Bridge Collapse
A bridge near Chimmanachoda village in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district has collapsed. Villagers recorded the incident on their mobile phones as the structure gave way.
Locals have alleged poor construction quality as the reason for the collapse.
Bus Averts Major Accident After Sudden Road Collapse
A major disaster was averted after a bus travelling to Chincholi via Humnabad in Bidar district narrowly escaped a road collapse near Chimmanachoda village in Kalaburagi district.
According to reports, the bus was about to cross the bridge when the road suddenly gave way. The driver applied the brakes in time, preventing the vehicle from moving forward and averting a possible accident.
Officials said that had the bus been on the bridge at the time of the collapse, it could have led to a major tragedy.
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