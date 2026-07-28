Heavy rain in Dehradun led to the collapse of a new bridge, disrupting traffic. Authorities are working to reopen the road. The Char Dham Yatra has been suspended due to landslides on pilgrimage routes, with clearing operations underway.

Bridge Collapses in Dehradun

Continuous heavy rainfall since Monday night caused a portion of the newly constructed bridge to collapse between Prem Nagar and Nanda Ki Chowki on the Dehradun-Paonta Sahib Highway, disrupting traffic movement.

Speaking to ANI, Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said the road would be reopened for traffic within the next three to four hours. "The road is being opened for traffic within the next three to four hours. The structural design of the bridge is completely safe. Appropriate further actions regarding this matter will be taken later, but our priority right now is opening the road," Chauhan said.

Char Dham Yatra Suspended Amid Landslide Fears

Meanwhile, the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for Tuesday and Wednesday in view of passenger safety, as pilgrimage routes have been blocked at several places due to landslides and a heavy rainfall alert. The Garhwal Divisional Commissioner said the yatra will resume once weather conditions improve and the routes are cleared and declared safe for pilgrims.

The Kedarnath Highway has been blocked in the Munkatiya area after debris and rocks fell from a hillside following continuous rainfall. Road-clearing operations are underway on a war footing, with heavy machinery being used to remove the debris. The district administration is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safe movement of pilgrims.

The Yatra Control Room is closely monitoring the entire situation in real time. Regular announcements are being made to issue necessary instructions to sector officers, police personnel, and other security forces to ensure smooth coordination and the safety of travellers.

Nandan Singh Rajwar, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), Rudraprayag said, "The road travel route is likely to be obstructed at many places and even now the road was blocked in Munkatiya which was opened immediately but a danger has been created there. There is a constant fear of falling rocks, due to which in view of safety, people are being made to cross the road, regarding which the concerned sector officer and rescue teams are continuously monitoring the entire route and people are also being asked to stop at safe places."

He added, "The Yatra Control Room is also continuously monitoring the weather warnings and the shopkeepers on the Kedarnath Yatra route and the pilgrims who are already present there are also being cautioned through announcements and continuous monitoring is being done from here."