'Time to say goodbye': Netizens delete PhonePe app amid CEO's post over Kannadiga job reservation bill

Sameer Nigam, CEO of PhonePe, faced backlash in Karnataka for criticizing the state's job reservation policy for Kannadigas. This led to a 'Boycott PhonePe' campaign, with users uninstalling the app and business owners removing QR codes. Many demanded an apology, believing his comments insulted the local community and disrespected the local language.

The recent comments by Sameer Nigam, CEO of the popular UPI app PhonePe, have ignited a significant backlash in Karnataka. Nigam criticized the state government's policy of reserving jobs for Kannadigas in private industries, causing a turning point for the company. In response, many Kannadigas have launched a 'Boycott PhonePe' and 'Uninstall PhonePe App' campaign.

For two days, hashtags like #BoycottPhonePe and #UninstallPhonePeApp have been trending on X (formerly Twitter). Numerous users have urged fellow Kannadigas to uninstall PhonePe to show self-respect. Videos of people removing the PhonePe app from their devices have been widely shared. Additionally, business owners have shown their discontent by tearing down PhonePe QR code stickers from their shops.



Netizens have called for a mass campaign to give PhonePe a 1-star rating and delete the app. "I used to use PhonePe as it was a homegrown app. Sameer Nigam, Karnataka has helped you a lot in your growth. You came here to advance your career, not to insult Bangalore," one user posted. Another remarked, "It's time to say goodbye to PhonePe."



Many believe that Sameer Nigam owes an apology to the Kannadigas. "The Kannada people have taught Sameer a lesson. He should apologize. The Constitution does not permit disrespecting the local language," said a Twitter user from Rajasthan. Another user commented, "I can use any payment app I want. The Constitution of India grants me this right."

What did Sameer Nigam say?

On June 17, Sameer Nigam opposed the Karnataka government's reservation policy. He said, "I am 46 years old and haven't lived in any state for more than 15 years. My father served in the Indian Navy, and we moved frequently. Are the children of such families not eligible for employment in Karnataka? I have built companies and provided jobs to over 25,000 people. Are my children not eligible for employment here? This is a shame."

