Andrea Jeremiah opens up about career break due to rare skin condition leaving eyebrows, eyelashes white

Andrea Jeremiah reveals she took a career break due to a rare autoimmune skin condition. She found acupuncture beneficial and manages symptoms with lifestyle changes and makeup, continuing her acting career despite ongoing health challenges.

Andrea Jeremiah, a renowned singer and actress in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema, has opened up about the reason behind her career break. In a recent interview with a Tamil channel, Andrea revealed that she had taken time off due to a rare autoimmune skin condition. The condition caused her eyebrows and eyelashes to discolor and led to the appearance of skin patches when she woke up each day. This condition was diagnosed after the release of her film 'Vada Chennai'.

Initially, blood tests showed no abnormalities, and doctors assumed the symptoms were stress-related. However, after the diagnosis, Andrea decided to step back from her career. Her break led to various speculations, with rumours circulating that she was dealing with depression due to a failed relationship.

“So, I had to pull back and retreat. However, when I returned people thought I was depressed because of a man. I chose not to talk about my health condition but rather went on a retreat. What people don't realise is that it takes people at least an year to come to terms with such issues," she said.

Although she still has some residual patches from the condition and her eyelashes remain discoloured, Andrea found acupuncture to be highly beneficial. She underwent the treatment for two years, which significantly improved her condition.

“It is easy to cover up my eyebrows. I also started feeling better and for the most part, I’ve overcome it, largely due to a change in lifestyle, cutting down on work, and my pet dog. My dog didn’t just help me, he saved me. After he came into my life, new patches stopped appearing," she added.

While makeup helps conceal the discolouration, the condition prevents her from working continuously, as it tends to resurface on her skin and face. Despite this, Andrea managed to complete her roles in films like 'Master' and 'Pisasu 2', using makeup to hide the patches and keeping the condition private during the shoots.

