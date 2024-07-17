Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah deletes tweet on 100% job reservation for Kannadigas amid controversy

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's proposal for 100% reservation in C and D category jobs faced backlash, notably from industrialists like Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Mohandas Pai. The initial social media announcement was deleted amidst confusion over discrepancies in the bill's details. Critics questioned the feasibility and intent, prompting reconsideration.

    First Published Jul 17, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

    In a recent cabinet meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced plans to introduce several bills, prominently featuring one proposing 100% reservation for Kannadigas in C and D category jobs across all industries in the state. This move sparked immediate controversy, especially among industrialists such as Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and Mohandas Pai, who vehemently opposed the idea.

    The proposal aimed to address concerns over increasing migration to Bengaluru from other states, which has allegedly led to non-Kannadigas securing a disproportionate number of jobs in the private sector. CM Siddaramaiah initially shared details of the bills on social media but later deleted the post amidst confusion and backlash.

    Critics pointed out discrepancies between the initial tweet and the actual content of the proposed bill. While the tweet claimed 100% reservation for C and D grade posts, the bill specifies a management quota of 50% and a non-management quota of 70%, casting doubt on the precise intentions communicated.

    In response to the uproar, sources from the Chief Minister's office clarified that the deletion aimed to prevent misinformation from spreading. They hinted at a need to reconsider the proposal in light of the strong opposition from industrial stakeholders.

    DyCM DK Shivakumar emphasized the importance of upholding Kannadiga's self-respect through legislative measures. He underscored the need for preserving the Kannada language and culture in governance and employment practices, suggesting that the government's stance aims at balancing regional identity with economic imperatives.

    Regarding technical and specialized roles, Shivakumar acknowledged the practical challenges of implementing blanket reservations, suggesting a willingness to accommodate these concerns in future deliberations.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2024, 2:02 PM IST
