Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours: Actor admits getting stuck in 'rut of life' and more

Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, who is busy promoting his upcoming film 'I Want To Talk', admitted to being stuck in a rut of life. Later, Abhishek's interview from the music launch event grabbed headlines and spread like wildfire.

ತನ್ನ ಸಹ ನಟನ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಎಂದಾದರೂ ತಲೆಕೆಡಿಸಿಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದೀರಾ ಎಂದು ಕೇಳಿದಾಗ ಒಂದು ಸೆಕೆಂಡ್‌ ಸಹ ಯೋಚಿಸದೆ ‘ನೆವರ್‌’ಎಂದಿದ್ದ ಐಶ್ವರ್ಯಾ.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are a powerful Bollywood couple. The couple has received a lot of attention due to reports about their divorce.

A few years ago, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's video clip went viral from an event, which suggested that all is not well between the two. Soon, many reports claimed that a divorce was on the cards.

Rumours suggest that Aishwarya Rai has been living separately from her husband with her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, owing to his suspected romance with Nimrat Kaur.

After reading them, Abhishek was furious, and when a leading daily asked about the impact of such stories, the actor had said, "I know what the truth is, and I know how far to take the media seriously. I am not going to allow a third party to dictate to Aishwarya and me, how we should lead our lives. She knows how much I love her, and I know how much she loves me.''

Recently, Abhishek, who is working on his forthcoming film I Want To Talk, has left fans perplexed regarding his words during interviews. Many admirers have associated his words with his wife, Aishwarya. Amid divorce allegations, Abhishek's interview from the I Want To Talk music launch event has gone viral. He admits to being in a 'rut of life'.

ಮರ್ಸಿಡಿಸ್ ಬೆಂಜ್ ಎಸ್ 500, ಬೆಂಟ್ಲೆ ಸಿಜಿಟಿ, ದುಬೈನ ಸೆಂಚುರಿ ಫಾಲ್ಸ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಲ್ಲಾ ಹಾಗೂ ಬಾಂದ್ರಾದಲ್ಲಿನ ಅಪಾರ್ಟ್ಮೆಂಟ್‌ಗಳ ಒಡತಿ ಐಶ್ವರ್ಯಾ ರೈ.

Abhishek said, 'It reassures you that there’s a little space for everybody out there. And I hope you all can find some sort of parallel in your own life. We’re all stuck in the rut of life, we’re doing what we’re doing. Some of us have got corporate jobs, some of us are artists, and life dictates to you what you should be doing and how you should be doing it.'

On the personal front, Aishwarya and Abhishek walked down the aisle in a private ceremony in April 2007, and their strong bond gave them major goals. The couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, on November 16, 2011.

On the work front, Abhishek will be seen in the upcoming film I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar. He is on a promotional spree for the film and is busy giving interviews and snippets about his life. He even revealed how he prepared for his role.

Latest Videos