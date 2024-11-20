Entertainment

90s Bollywood Actresses Without Makeup Looks Revealed

Can you recognize these actresses who won hearts in the 90s without makeup?

1. Meenakshi Sheshadri

It's hard to recognize 61-year-old Meenakshi Sheshadri without makeup. She made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Painter Babu'.

2. Raveena Tandon

It's hard to recognize Raveena Tandon without makeup. She made her debut with Salman Khan in 'Patthar Ke Phool'.

3. Juhi Chawla

She debuted with Karan Kapoor in 'Sultanat'.

4. Kajol

It's not easy to recognize Kajol without makeup. She made her debut with 'Bekhudi'. Her hero in this film was Kamal Sadanah.

5. Madhuri Dixit

Anyone can be shocked to see Madhuri Dixit without makeup. She made her debut with 'Abodh'. Her first hero was Tapas Paul.

6. Rani Mukerji

It's difficult to recognize Rani Mukerji without makeup. She debuted with 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat'. Her hero in this film was Shadaab Khan.

7. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is also unrecognizable without makeup. She made her debut with 'Baazigar', starring Shah Rukh Khan.

8. Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai is hard to recognize without makeup. She debuted with 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya', co-starring Bobby Deol.

9. Sonali Bendre

 She made her debut with 'Aag', starring Govinda.

10. Urmila Matondkar

Urmila Matondkar is hard to recognize without makeup. She debuted with 'Narasimha', co-starring Ravi Behl.

