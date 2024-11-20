90s Bollywood Actresses Without Makeup Looks Revealed

Entertainment
Can you recognize these actresses who won hearts in the 90s without makeup?
It's hard to recognize 61-year-old Meenakshi Sheshadri without makeup. She made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Painter Babu'.
It's hard to recognize Raveena Tandon without makeup. She made her debut with Salman Khan in 'Patthar Ke Phool'.
She debuted with Karan Kapoor in 'Sultanat'.
It's not easy to recognize Kajol without makeup. She made her debut with 'Bekhudi'. Her hero in this film was Kamal Sadanah.
Anyone can be shocked to see Madhuri Dixit without makeup. She made her debut with 'Abodh'. Her first hero was Tapas Paul.
It's difficult to recognize Rani Mukerji without makeup. She debuted with 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat'. Her hero in this film was Shadaab Khan.
Shilpa Shetty is also unrecognizable without makeup. She made her debut with 'Baazigar', starring Shah Rukh Khan.
Aishwarya Rai is hard to recognize without makeup. She debuted with 'Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya', co-starring Bobby Deol.
She made her debut with 'Aag', starring Govinda.
Urmila Matondkar is hard to recognize without makeup. She debuted with 'Narasimha', co-starring Ravi Behl.