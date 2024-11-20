'We won't allow India to become a Hindu nation', says Karnataka CM's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah

Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Karnataka MLC, opposed the idea of India becoming a Hindu nation, emphasizing the country's strength in diversity. Speaking at an event in Mysuru, he reiterated the importance of preserving secularism and protecting the Constitution, which guarantees equality for all communities.

Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Karnataka MLC and son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has voiced strong opposition to the idea of India becoming a nation of one religion. Speaking at an event in Mysuru, he stressed the importance of preserving the secular fabric of the country, underlining that India's strength lies in its variety.

Addressing the gathering at the National Education Day and Karnataka Rajyotsava program organized by the State Government Muslim Employees Welfare Association, Yathindra said, "India is a nation of various castes, religions, and cultures. Unfortunately, some are attempting to turn it into a one-religion nation for political gains. We must oppose such efforts."



He asserted that as long as India is governed by the Constitution drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, establishing a Hindu Rashtra would remain impossible. "Our Constitution safeguards the rights and freedoms of all communities. It is a strong pillar that ensures equality and justice for every citizen," he added.

Yathindra described attempts to impose a single-religion identity on India as dangerous. "None of us should allow this to happen. However, we must not panic either. The majority of Indians believe in harmony and brotherhood. Protecting the Constitution is crucial if we want to live peacefully in a diverse society," he stated.

He highlighted that India's essence thrives on its diversity. "The strength of this country lies in the coexistence of many castes, religions, and cultures. As long as we celebrate our diversity, India will remain united and prosperous," Yathindra said.

Drawing attention to the secular foundation of India, he remarked, "If anyone suggests that one community should dominate, it threatens the survival of our nation. Secularism is deeply embedded in India's DNA, and our Constitution reflects that principle. Dr. Ambedkar envisioned a secular India where every community could thrive."



Yathindra also touched upon the challenges faced by the Muslim community, describing it as socially and educationally backward. "The government has a responsibility to uplift such communities and ensure their comprehensive development. Only when all communities progress together can the nation achieve holistic growth," he said.

In his concluding remarks, Yathindra reiterated his stand against communal ideologies. "India cannot sustain itself as a country of one religion or one community. We must protect the principles of secularism to preserve the spirit of our nation," he declared.

