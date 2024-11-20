Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pledges 50% reservation for women by 2028

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vowed to implement 50% women’s reservation in Lok Sabha and Assembly under Congress. At Indira Gandhi Jayanti, he criticized the BJP for opposing social justice. DK Shivakumar praised Indira Gandhi's contributions and announced the Kannada release of Sonia Gandhi's book.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has pledged to implement 50% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly, asserting that this will be a reality under the Congress government. Speaking at the Indira Gandhi Jayanti program organized by the KPCC Women’s Congress Unit at Bharat Jodo Bhavan on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP government for its alleged opposition to reservations for women, the poor, and marginalized communities.

Addressing the gathering at the Indira Gandhi Auditorium, the Chief Minister said, “The BJP has no respect for democracy or the Constitution and believes in the centralization of power. They are against social justice and the welfare of the poor.” He added that Congress has always supported decentralization and empowerment.



Siddaramaiah lauded the efforts of Indira Gandhi, stating that her leadership and sacrifices were exemplary for generations. He said, “We can never forget those who dedicated their lives to the country. Indira Gandhi’s policies aimed at empowering the poor through education, economic opportunities, and equal rights were revolutionary. By nationalizing banks, she opened doors for financial inclusion.”

The Chief Minister also credited former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for empowering women through reservations in local bodies. He criticized the BJP, pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to implement women’s reservation only after 2028, questioning why it couldn’t be done sooner. "The BJP lacks the willpower," he remarked, reaffirming Congress’s commitment to social justice and inclusion.

As part of the event, five women leaders who contributed significantly to the Congress party were presented with the Indira Gandhi Distinguished Service Award. Prominent leaders, including Minister KH Muniappa, State Women’s Congress President Soumya Reddy, Congress Chief Whip Salim Ahmed, and former Minister Rani Satish, attended the event.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, addressing the gathering, highlighted the immense contributions of Indira Gandhi to India’s development. “The Congress party’s history is intertwined with the history of the country. Programs like the 20-point agenda, housing for the poor, land reforms, Anganwadi centers, and pensions were visionary initiatives by Indira Gandhi,” he said.



Shivakumar added that the Congress party is committed to preserving Gandhi’s legacy. He revealed that a Kannada translation of Sonia Gandhi’s book on Indira Gandhi would be released during the upcoming Belgaum session.

DK Shivakumar also shared a personal anecdote about naming a cinema hall in Doddahalli after Indira Gandhi, which highlighted the respect her name commands. “We have the strategy and the willpower to bring Congress back to power,” he asserted.

