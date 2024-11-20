Follow THESE govt rules to receive Lakshmir Bhandar in December: Here's what you need to know

New guidelines have been issued for the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme. Aadhaar cards must be linked with bank accounts by December, otherwise benefits may be discontinued. Women aged 25 to 60 are covered under this scheme.

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 3:39 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

The state government has multiple schemes. These schemes include old age pension, Rupashree, Kanyashree and many more.

article_image2

One of these schemes is Lakshmi Bhandar. Women aged 25 to 60 receive this benefit. New guidelines regarding Lakshmi Bhandar have been released. Lakshmi Bhandar will be discontinued if this special rule is not followed.

article_image3

December is just a few days away. Meanwhile, banks have multiple holidays. Complete this special task within this time. Otherwise, Lakshmi Bhandar may be discontinued.

article_image4

Those with old accounts, be warned. This procedure must be followed to receive the benefit amount in December.

article_image5

Now link your Aadhaar with your Lakshmi Bhandar account. You may face trouble if you do not link Aadhaar. Those with old accounts, be warned.

article_image6

Along with this, submit a photocopy of your Aadhaar card and the first page of your bank passbook to the bank.

article_image7

Follow these instructions from now on. Otherwise, problems may arise. Women receive Rs. 1000 per month under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme. Scheduled Castes receive Rs. 1200. Problems may arise if Aadhaar and bank accounts are not linked.

article_image8

Follow this government directive. First of all, those with old accounts should link their Aadhaar and bank accounts.

