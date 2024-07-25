Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka Assembly passes resolution against NEET exam

    The Karnataka Assembly has passed a resolution opposing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), favoring an alternative based on the Common Entrance Test (CET). This move aligns Karnataka with Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, who have also challenged NEET. The assembly also addressed constituency redistricting, opting to use the 1971 census data.

    Karnataka Assembly passes resolution against NEET exam vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 25, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

    The Karnataka Assembly has passed a resolution opposing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Introduced by Sharan Prakash Patil, the State Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, the resolution advocates for an alternative examination process based on the Common Entrance Test (CET) system for students.

    During the session, BJP members voiced their objections to the resolution. However, despite their opposition, the resolution was approved by the House with little regard for the dissenting opinions.

    Supreme Court says there will be no NEET retest, not enough evidence to prove systematic leak

    This decision aligns Karnataka with other states such as Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, which have also passed similar resolutions against the NEET exam. While BJP members voiced opposition to the resolution, their objections were overshadowed as the resolution was adopted without further deliberation.

    Earlier this week, the West Bengal Assembly also moved to replace NEET with a new entrance test for medical aspirants, underscoring a growing trend among Indian states to challenge the nationwide exam.

    One question, two answers? SC seeks IIT-Delhi expert panel opinion on correct answer of question

    Additionally, HK Patil presented resolutions regarding constituency redistricting and the concept of "one nation, one election." The assembly decided that redistricting should not be based on the 2026 census but rather on the 1971 census. This move aims to maintain the allocation of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats according to historical population data.

    The assembly's decisions reflect ongoing debates about educational and electoral reforms in India, highlighting regional governments' increasing willingness to take bold stances on national issues.

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2024, 1:35 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka High Court dismisses petition challenging Nandini milk price hike vkp

    Karnataka HC dismisses petition challenging Nandini milk price hike

    Actor Darshan will get justice if any injustice occured says Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    Actor Darshan will get justice if any injustice occured: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Karnataka CID makes first arrest in Bhovi corporation scam during BJP government vkp

    Karnataka: CID makes first arrest in Bhovi corporation scam during BJP government

    Karnataka landslide: Search for Kerala native Arjun enters 10th day july 25 2024; Check details anr

    Karnataka landslide: Search for Kerala native Arjun enters 10th day; Check details

    Bengaluru metro to extend until Ramanagara Here is what BMRCL said vkp

    Bengaluru metro to extend until Ramanagara? Here’s what BMRCL said

    Recent Stories

    WATCH: Sara Ali Khan gives a GLARE at airhostess as she accidently slips juice on her outfit RKK

    WATCH: Sara Ali Khan gives a STARE to airhostess as she accidentally spills juice on her outfit

    Motorola teases launch of new phone in India, claims it to be world's slimmest military grade device check out gcw

    Motorola teases launch of new phone in India, claims it to be world's slimmest military grade device

    Paris Olympics 2024: July 25 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info ATG

    Paris Olympics 2024: July 25 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    Drone usage banned in Kargil for Vijay Diwas: Security heightened for VIP events AJR

    Drone usage banned in Kargil for Vijay Diwas: Security heightened for VIP events

    Nagaland state lottery June 25, 2024: Today's winning number OUT RKK

    Nagaland state lottery June 25, 2024: Today's winning number OUT

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Pakistan and China cannot dare to do such adventure in future' AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Pakistan and China cannot dare to do such adventure in future'

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Locals played a key role in recapturing Drass from Pakistan' Gulam Nabi zia reporter anr

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'Locals played a key role in recapturing Drass from Pakistan'

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon