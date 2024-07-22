One question, two answers? SC seeks IIT-Delhi expert panel opinion on correct answer of question

Supreme Court on Monday asked the IIT Delhi Director to constitute a team of three experts on the subject concern to form an opinion on the correct answer of a question in the exam by Tuesday 12 noon.

The Supreme Court on Monday asked IIT Delhi to form a panel of experts to give their opinion on the right answer to a particular question in the NEET-UG exam. The court has asked the panel to submit their report by Tuesday noon. A panel led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was considering a number of petitions about purported anomalies in the May 5 NEET-UG test. During the hearing, the counsel for a petitioner, who got 711 marks, challenged a question in the exam which had ambiguous options. According to the petitioner, option 4 of the said question was the right answer as per the updated NCERT edition.

However, students who opted for option 2 were also given grace marks as it was correct as per the previous editions of the NCERT. The National Testing Agency, which administered the test, awarded full scores to individuals who selected either of the two alternatives, notwithstanding the petitioner's assertion through her attorney that she did not attempt the question to avoid receiving a negative grade.

The Chief Justice said, "The guidelines are to follow the most recent NCERT edition. According to the most recent NCERT edition, option 4 is the right response. Therefore, full scores cannot be awarded to those who choose option #2."

In response, the Chief Justice questioned Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the NTA, about the reasoning behind the testing panel's decision to provide scores to applicants who selected one of the two alternatives.

"Both were possible answers," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta replied. The Solicitor General stated that although students should adhere to the latest NCERT version, the ministry was contacted by several underprivileged pupils who claimed to have studied using their older siblings' NCERT textbooks.

The Chief Justice objected, saying, "You are going against your own rule that old edition can't be followed by giving marks to option 2." The Chief Justice also noted the counsel's argument that over four lakh students have benefitted by marking option 2 of the said question.

"You have to choose either option. Both can't co-exist," the CJI said. In order to resolve the issue, the Chief Justice held that an expert opinion should be sought from IIT Delhi.

