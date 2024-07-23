Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Supreme Court says there will be no NEET retest, not enough evidence to prove systematic leak

    Details awaited

    Supreme Court says there will be no NEET retest, not enough evidence to prove systematic leak gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 6:03 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against the demand to reconduct the NEET-UG exam, saying there was no sufficient evidence to indicate a systemic leak of the question paper. The court also emphasised that directing a fresh NEET-UG would have serious consequences on the 24 lakh students who appeared for the exam.

    A three-judge panel led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was deliberating on a number of petitions calling for a retake of the NEET-UG exam, which was held on May 5 of this year, due to malpractices including question paper leaks.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2024, 6:03 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Budget 2024 is visionary with emphasis on agriculture infrastructure and employment says Minister HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    'Budget 2024 is visionary with emphasis on agriculture, infrastructure, employment’: Minister HD Kumaraswamy

    NCPCR chief issues summons to Netflix India executives over availability of explicit content to children vkp

    NCPCR chief issues summons to Netflix India executives over availability of explicit content to children

    Supreme Court refuses to cancel NEET-UG 2024 exam, cites impact on 24 lakh students snt

    No ReNEET: SC rules out cancellation, re-test of controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 exam

    Union Budget 2024: Defense expenditure up by 4.72%, domestic procurements get major share AJR

    Union Budget 2024: Defence expenditure up by 4.72%, domestic procurements get major share

    Centre rejected Kerala; Budget aimed at Modi govt's own political survival: Kerala FM KN Balagopal response on Budget anr

    Centre rejected Kerala; Budget aimed at Modi govt's own political survival: Kerala FM KN Balagopal

    Recent Stories

    Budget 2024 is visionary with emphasis on agriculture infrastructure and employment says Minister HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    'Budget 2024 is visionary with emphasis on agriculture, infrastructure, employment’: Minister HD Kumaraswamy

    NCPCR chief issues summons to Netflix India executives over availability of explicit content to children vkp

    NCPCR chief issues summons to Netflix India executives over availability of explicit content to children

    Paris Olympics 2024 buzz: Volunteers excited, local discontent over transport fares, half-empty hotels & more snt

    Paris Olympics 2024 buzz: Volunteers excited, local discontent over transport fares, half-empty hotels & more

    Supreme Court refuses to cancel NEET-UG 2024 exam, cites impact on 24 lakh students snt

    No ReNEET: SC rules out cancellation, re-test of controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 exam

    Gold as investment: 7 good reasons to own Gold RBA EAI

    Gold as investment: 7 good reasons to own Gold

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon