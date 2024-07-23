Supreme Court says there will be no NEET retest, not enough evidence to prove systematic leak

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled against the demand to reconduct the NEET-UG exam, saying there was no sufficient evidence to indicate a systemic leak of the question paper. The court also emphasised that directing a fresh NEET-UG would have serious consequences on the 24 lakh students who appeared for the exam.

A three-judge panel led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was deliberating on a number of petitions calling for a retake of the NEET-UG exam, which was held on May 5 of this year, due to malpractices including question paper leaks.

