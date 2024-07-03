Karnataka: Bomb explodes under journalists’ car in Joida, Uttara Kannada

A landmine explosion under a car carrying journalists in Gunda village, Uttara Kannada, caused no injuries. The vehicle, owned by journalist Sandesh Desai, was en route to a meeting with MLA RV Deshpande. Authorities suspect naxal involvement, considering the region's history of armed activity. Local police are investigating the incident.

An alarming incident occurred in Gunda village of Joida taluk, Uttara Kannada district when a landmine exploded under a car carrying journalists. Fortunately, the occupants managed to escape unharmed.

The journalists were en route from Gunda village in Joida taluk to attend a meeting with MLA RV Deshpande. During the journey, the vehicle's tyre triggered the explosive device, causing a sudden and terrifying blast.



The car, owned by journalist Sandesh Desai, was transporting several journalists to the event. The group narrowly avoided what could have been a tragic outcome.



This incident has raised concerns, particularly given the history of armed naxal activity along the Uttara Kannada coast during the Lok Sabha elections. Authorities now suspect that naxals may have orchestrated the planting and detonation of the landmine.

In response to the explosion, local police promptly arrived at the scene. They conducted a thorough examination of the area and the explosive materials found, aiming to piece together the details of the incident.

