BREAKING: Bengaluru police arrest Haryana-based Naxalite while visiting his girlfriend in Upparpet; case filed

Bengaluru police have arrested a Haryana-based Naxalite, Anirudh Rajan, while he was visiting his girlfriend in Upparapet. Rajan, who is affiliated with the banned CPI-Maoist group, was apprehended by the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) team of the City Crime Branch (CCB) on September 5th.

Rajan had travelled to Bengaluru three or four days before the arrest. His visit was initially deemed suspicious as he was found carrying two bags, pen drives, and a tablet, all of which had been seized by the authorities. The police discovered that Rajan was using a fake Aadhaar card under the name of Vikas Ghadge.



The arrest took place around 8 a.m. when Rajan was waiting at the KSRTC bus station to board a bus to Chennai. The ATC team, which had been monitoring him, intervened and made the arrest. Rajan faces serious charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).



Rajan is accused of circulating banned literature, collecting funds, and organizing covert meetings on behalf of the CPI-Maoist group. A case has been filed at the Upparapet police station, and Rajan is currently in custody for further investigation.

This arrest highlights ongoing efforts by the police to tackle the activities of banned Naxalite organizations and their operatives.

