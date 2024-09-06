Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BREAKING: Bengaluru police arrest Haryana-based Naxalite while visiting his girlfriend in Upparpet; case filed

    Bengaluru CCB's Anti-Terrorist Cell arrested Haryana-based Naxalite Anirudh, affiliated with the banned CPI-Maoist group, in the Upparpet area. Anirudh had been promoting Maoist ideologies and evading authorities until a tip-off led to his capture during a visit to meet his girlfriend.

    Bengaluru police arrest Haryana-based Naxalite while visiting his girlfriend in Upparpet; case filed vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 10:52 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    Bengaluru police have arrested a Haryana-based Naxalite, Anirudh Rajan, while he was visiting his girlfriend in Upparapet. Rajan, who is affiliated with the banned CPI-Maoist group, was apprehended by the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) team of the City Crime Branch (CCB) on September 5th.

    Rajan had travelled to Bengaluru three or four days before the arrest. His visit was initially deemed suspicious as he was found carrying two bags, pen drives, and a tablet, all of which had been seized by the authorities. The police discovered that Rajan was using a fake Aadhaar card under the name of Vikas Ghadge.

    Karnataka: Bomb explodes under journalists’ car in Joida, Uttara Kannada

    The arrest took place around 8 a.m. when Rajan was waiting at the KSRTC bus station to board a bus to Chennai. The ATC team, which had been monitoring him, intervened and made the arrest. Rajan faces serious charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

    9 Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh operation: Government accelerates fight to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026

    Rajan is accused of circulating banned literature, collecting funds, and organizing covert meetings on behalf of the CPI-Maoist group. A case has been filed at the Upparapet police station, and Rajan is currently in custody for further investigation.

    This arrest highlights ongoing efforts by the police to tackle the activities of banned Naxalite organizations and their operatives.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Reckless bike stunt claims four lives in Vijayapura; FIR filed vkp

    Karnataka: Reckless bike stunt claims four lives in Vijayapura; FIR filed

    Renukaswamy murder: Chargesheet reveals Darshan triggered by victim bloodstains on Pavithra Gowda's slippers vkp

    Renukaswamy murder: Chargesheet reveals Darshan's rage sparked by victim's bloodstains on partner's slippers

    Man sets Tehsildar jeep on fire in Chitradurga claims he want to become terrorist and jailed beside Darshan vkp

    ‘I'll become terrorist, put me in jail beside Darshan’: Man sets Tahsildar's jeep on fire in Chitradurga

    Bengaluru Mysuru expressway sees significant drop in accident deaths in 2024 vkp

    Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway sees significant drop in accident deaths in 2024

    Karnataka govt cracks down on private bus fare hike during Ganesh Chaturthi 2024; Over 20 buses fined vkp

    Karnataka govt cracks down on private bus fare hike during Ganesh Chaturthi 2024; Over 20 buses fined

    Recent Stories

    Prevent sugar from getting wet: 5 effective items to use in the container NTI

    Prevent sugar from getting wet: 5 effective items to use in the container

    Haircare Tips: Effective ways to use hibiscus for boosting hair growth and thickness

    Haircare Tips: Effective ways to use Hibiscus for boosting hair growth and thickness

    Aamir Khan reveals BIG plans to change future of cinema releases in India, here's how he will transform OTT

    Aamir Khan reveals BIG plans to change future of cinema releases in India, here's how he will transform OTT

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Electrocuted as child, how Kapil Parmar overcame shock to clinch historic judo bronze snt

    Paris Paralympics 2024: Electrocuted as child, how Kapil Parmar overcame shock to clinch historic judo bronze

    Why is Apple likely to ditch fine woven cases? What's next for iPhone accessories? gcw

    Why is Apple likely to ditch fine woven cases? What's next for iPhone accessories?

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon