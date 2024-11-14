No liquor sales in Karnataka on November 20 as vendors protest Excise dept corruption, unfair practices

Liquor vendors in Karnataka will halt sales on November 20 to protest corruption in the Excise Department. The protest, led by the Federation of Wine Merchants Association, demands action on issues like bribery, and unfair practices, and calls for reforms to improve industry transparency and fairness.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 4:26 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

Alcoholic drinks will not be available for sale across Karnataka on November 20, as liquor vendors in the state have decided to protest over ongoing issues with the Excise Department. This decision comes despite no special occasion or public holiday on that day, such as Gandhi Jayanti or Section 144 being in force.

Govindaraj Hegde, the General Secretary of the Federation of Wine Merchants Association, confirmed that the protest will be held at Independence Park in Bengaluru. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Hegde outlined the primary reason behind the protest: to demand the recovery of lost money and address corruption in the Excise Department.

“We will hold this protest on November 20 to highlight the issues affecting our industry,” Hegde said. “Our demands include the involvement of the Chief Minister, the Excise Minister, and the police in resolving these matters. The corruption in the Excise Department has reached alarming levels, and it must be addressed. 

Liquor sellers' demands

1. Profit Margins: Vendors demand a minimum 20% profit margin on retail liquor sales.
2. Alcohol Consumption in CL-2: The liquor sellers want to allow alcohol consumption in CL-2.
3. Additional Counters: They seek a law amendment allowing additional counters in CL-9 and the sale of liquor and beer for takeaway.
4. Excise Act Review: Section 29 of the Excise Act, amended in 2005, should be reviewed and amended.
5. Repeal Orders: The Government Order AE/36/EWP /2018 (August 6, 2020) and Order No. HD 16 PES-2017 (July 5, 2018) should be repealed and modified.
6. MSIL License: A fair decision should be made regarding the MSIL license.
7. Control on Fake Liquor: Strict legal action is demanded against military canteen stores, fake liquor being sold as duty-free, and smuggling of fake liquor from Goa and other centres.
8. Compliance of Licenses: CL8, CL8A, and CL8B must adhere to the license conditions.
9. Police Interference: The government should issue clear instructions to the liquor department to prevent unnecessary police interference and the suspension of licenses.
10. Penalty for Violations: Penalties for common lawsuits imposed on license holders should be reduced, while penalties for selling liquor without a license should be increased.
11. Control of Liquor Sales in Dhaba and Villages: Strict legal action is demanded to control the illegal sale of liquor in dhabas, meat hotels, and villages.

The liquor sellers are calling for a fair and transparent system to prevent exploitation and corruption in the Excise Department. They believe that addressing these issues will help stabilize the liquor industry and ensure fair business practices.

