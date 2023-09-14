Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri gets new position after 7 months without posting

    IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri has been appointed as Chief Editor in the Karnataka Gazetteer Department after a 7-month period without a posting, following a feud with IPS officer D. Roopa. Both officers were removed from their roles and transferred earlier, but now have received new assignments in the government. 

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri has been assigned a new position as Chief Editor in the Karnataka Gazetteer Department by the government, ending a 7-month-long period without an official posting. This move comes after a previous fight between Rohini Sindhuri and IPS officer Rupa Maudgil, which led to both of them being transferred without specific roles.

    The government, led by Siddaramaiah, has seen several transfers of IAS officers in recent times, with Rohini Sindhuri now being among the officials who have received new assignments.

    Roopa IPS vs Rohini IAS war: Karnataka govt transfers both officers

    After a gap of seven months, Rohini Sindhuri, along with IPS officer Roopa Divakar Moudgil, has been granted roles within the government. D.Roopa has been appointed as the Inspector General of the Internal Security Department.

    Sindhuri-Roopa Feud

    A heated feud was between senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rohini Sindhuri and Indian Police Service (IPS) officer D. Roopa. It ignited when Roopa shared an image of Sindhuri with IAS officer Manivannan and JD-S MLA Sa Ra Mahesh, sparking allegations linked to their previous professional disputes.

    'No Comments and Thank you Mysuru’: Rohini Sidhuri’s last official statement before leaving the district

    Roopa posed 20 accusations, including revisiting the late IAS officer DK Ravi's case. Sindhuri retaliated, dismissing the claims and questioning Roopa's mental state, challenging her to name the three IAS officers she claimed to have sent particular photos.

    Government intervention resulted in both officers being removed from their roles, and awaiting new assignments.  Both officers were removed from their posts, and transferred without specific roles.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 5:00 PM IST
