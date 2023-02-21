Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Roopa IPS vs Rohini IAS war: Karnataka govt transfers both officers

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 2:05 PM IST

    An embarrassed Karnataka government on Tuesday transferred IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri Dasari and IPS officer D Roopa who had been engaged in a public spat and levelling charges against each other. The action comes a day after the administration warned of disciplinary action against them.

    Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on Monday said that the Chief Secretary had directed both the officials verbally and in writing to abide by All India Services Conduct Rules. This after the quarrel between IAS officer Sindhuri, the Muzrai Department Commissioner,  and Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Managing Director Roopa, IPS, reached Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma's office. Both officers submitted petitions seeking action against each other.

    The issue began with Roopa taking to social media, alleging several 'wrongdoings' by Sindhuri. She also made personal remarks, accusing the latter of misconduct and released personal pictures of her alleging that she shared it with a few male officers. 

    Both officers accused each other of violating the Civil Services Conduct rules. 

    Roopa met the Chief Secretary and submitted her complaint. While stating that she had brought things to the notice of higher-ups in the government nearly a month ago, Roopa said, "Photos too are not personal; they become the subject of service conduct rules violation, other than that on the seven to eight points relating to corruption I am submitting with documents. Already a preliminary inquiry against her has been proved... but the next step, disciplinary inquiry, has not taken place. Who is protecting her? Take action, as this is a corruption case.'

    Roopa claimed that Sindhuri has undeclared immovable property and requested permission be given to Lokayukta to probe a case against her that was rejected earlier.  While making several other allegations against Sindhuri, she also complained about architectural design work for Karnataka Bhavan in Tirupati being given at Rs 10 crore without any tender.

    Reiterating her charge that pictures (personal pictures) were sent to some IAS officers, she said, 'I have those chats, and if any investigating agency probes, I will submit them. It is clearly a service rules violation because nobody should conduct in a way unbecoming of an IAS officer by sending indecent, obscene pics to other select IAS officers for whatever reason. It is not a private matter.'

    Dismissing the allegations against her, Sindhuri alleged that the IPS officer was making such comments against her out of personal hatred and behaving as if she had lost her mental balance. Sindhuri has threatened to sue Roopa, claiming that her actions amounted to misconduct and criminal offences under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

    After meeting the chief secretary, Sindhuri told media persons that the work jurisdiction of Roopa, an IPS officer,  had nothing to do with hers and that despite belonging to a different service, she still was repeatedly making allegations on social media regarding the IAS officer's professional life. 

    Officers should maintain a certain amount of dignity and decorum so that it brings respect to the cadre and the service, Sindhuri said, adding that 'professionally, whatever she has spoken against me, I have submitted a report to the Chief Secretary on that'.

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 2:21 PM IST
