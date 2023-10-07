Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru Youtuber fined for making prank reels inside Namma Metro train

    BMRCL fines a YouTuber Rs 500 for a disruptive prank involving a fake medical emergency on a Bengaluru Metro train. Such pranks can cause distress to passengers and disrupt normal metro operations.
     

    Bengaluru Youtuber fined for making prank reels inside Namma Metro train vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 4:19 PM IST

    The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) imposed a fine of Rs 500 on an individual who conducted a disruptive prank inside the Namma Metro in Bengaluru. The incident involved a young man, who, pretending to have a medical emergency, alarmed fellow passengers while attempting to create video content for social media.

    Such incidents of pranks and fake emergencies can cause distress among passengers and disrupt the normal functioning of the metro. However, it's important to note that genuine health emergencies can occur during metro travel, and passengers should feel confident that assistance is available when needed.

    Mysuru: Social Media celebrity ‘Smiley Naveen’ murdered

    The YouTuber involved in this incident staged a prank on the purple metro train travelling from Vijayanagar towards Majestic. He acted as if he was experiencing a seizure while on an escalator, causing alarm among passengers.

    Karnataka: KIMS dismisses 11 students over derogatory reels on nurses

    According to an official from the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the individual in question, named Prajwal, posted the videos on Instagram Reels using the account handle "Prank" Praju, with the recordings dating back to July.

    The video of this prank garnered significant attention on social media, leading to public outrage. Subsequently, the BMRCL identified the prankster's address and filed a complaint against him at the Govindaraja Nagar Police Station, imposing a fine of Rs 500 as a consequence of his actions.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 4:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru phone theft spree: Stay alert when using your phone in public vkp

    Bengaluru phone theft spree: Stay alert when using your phone in public

    Former Karnataka CM DV Sadananda Gowda expresses displeasure over BJP-JDS alliance decision

    Former Karnataka CM DV Sadananda Gowda expresses displeasure over BJP-JDS alliance decision

    Mysuru Dasara 2023: Public entry restricted inside palace on THESE dates vkp

    Mysuru Dasara 2023: Public entry restricted inside Palace on THESE dates

    Karnataka: KSRTC adds 148 new 'Pallakki Utsav' buses to its fleet; check details vkp

    Karnataka: KSRTC adds 148 new ‘Pallakki Utsav’ buses to its fleet; check details

    Maharani college accident: English professor's overspeeding car injures two students in Bengaluru vkp

    Maharani college accident: English professor's overspeeding car injures two students in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    Asian Games 2023: India win bronze in women's hockey, beat defending champions Japan 2-1 - WATCH snt

    Asian Games 2023: India win bronze in women's hockey, beat defending champions Japan 2-1 - WATCH

    Stress Reduction to Productivity: 7 benefits of digital detox SHG

    Stress Reduction to Productivity: 7 benefits of digital detox

    Shahid Kapoor, Vashu Bhagnani join forces for upcoming epic movie on Mahabharata; shooting starts in 2024 ATG

    Shahid Kapoor, Vashu Bhagnani join forces for upcoming epic movie on Mahabharata; shooting starts in 2024

    WATCH Video of Israel Air Force's precision strikes on Hamas targets goes viral snt

    WATCH: Video of Israel Air Force's precision strikes on Hamas targets goes viral

    Bengaluru phone theft spree: Stay alert when using your phone in public vkp

    Bengaluru phone theft spree: Stay alert when using your phone in public

    Recent Videos

    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon