Viral video: Karnataka student’s flute cover of Ed Sheeran’s 'Perfect' song is magical (WATCH)

Watch a Karnataka college student's captivating rendition of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect." His emotional vocals and stunning flute performance have taken the internet by storm. Experience the magic!

Viral video Karnataka student flute cover of Ed Sheeran Perfect song is magical watch netizens react gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 3:02 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 3:02 PM IST

A Karnataka college student's emotional performance of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" went viral on the internet, but his flute performance was the highlight. Social media users are in awe of the captivating performance that took place at Poornaprajna College's annual celebration in Udupi.

The now-viral video, shared on Instagram and YouTube by Srikrishna Revankar, features the student dressed in his college uniform, performing Sheeran’s romantic ballad with a melodious voice. He uploaded a whole video of his performance to YouTube as well.

Here's the video: 

Here's how netizens reacted: 

 Since then, the video has received a tonne of positive feedback on the internet. The flute rendition of the song delighted social media users. One person commented, "That flute part was just amazing," while another noted, "I was waiting for him to play the flute."

Viral video Karnataka student flute cover of Ed Sheeran Perfect song is magical watch netizens react gcw

Delivered in a crazy way. In fact, it was "Perfect," another added.

Viral video Karnataka student flute cover of Ed Sheeran Perfect song is magical watch netizens react gcw

One of the most well-known romantic ballads ever is "Perfect," which Ed Sheeran wrote for his now-wife Cherry Seaborn. The song peaked at the top of the global charts when it was released in 2017 as a part of his album · (Divide).

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Man jumps to death from Galleria apartment in Bengaluru's Yelahanka, probe underway vkp

BREAKING: Man jumps to death from Galleria apartment in Bengaluru's Yelahanka, probe underway

Strict action against bike wheelers, says Bengaluru Commissioner B Dayanand vkp

Strict action against bike wheelers, says Bengaluru Commissioner B Dayanand

Bengaluru: Police constable commits suicide over alleged harassment by wife, father-in-law vkp

Bengaluru: Police constable commits suicide over alleged harassment by wife, father-in-law

Renukaswamy murder case: Why was actor Darshan and gang granted bail? Key details revealed vkp

Renukaswamy murder case: Why was actor Darshan and gang granted bail? Key details revealed

Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash suicide: Police issue summons to wife, demand appearance in 3 days vkp

Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash suicide: Police issue summons to wife, demand appearance in 3 days

Recent Stories

GOOD NEWS! Bonus DA hike as govt employees may get EXTRA Rs 12,600 in December gcw

GOOD NEWS! Bonus DA hike as govt employees may get EXTRA Rs 12,600 in December

SGPGI leads healthcare excellence in North India, CM Yogi highlights achievements at 41st foundation day vkp

SGPGI leads healthcare excellence in North India, CM Yogi highlights achievements at 41st foundation day

Indian students 'confused and worried' as Canada asks them to submit documents afresh gcw

Indian students 'confused and worried' as Canada asks them to submit documents afresh

Shocking 230 Indians stranded in UAE's Sharjah after paying Rs 3 crore for failed 'Dunki' route to US snt

SHOCKING! 230 Indians stranded in UAE's Sharjah after paying Rs 3 crore for failed 'Dunki' route to US

BIZARRE In Gujarat, deceased Sananad man named as witness in his own fatal accident snt

BIZARRE! In Gujarat, deceased Sananad man named as witness in his own fatal accident

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon