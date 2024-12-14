Viral video: Karnataka student’s flute cover of Ed Sheeran’s 'Perfect' song is magical (WATCH)

Watch a Karnataka college student's captivating rendition of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect." His emotional vocals and stunning flute performance have taken the internet by storm. Experience the magic!

A Karnataka college student's emotional performance of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" went viral on the internet, but his flute performance was the highlight. Social media users are in awe of the captivating performance that took place at Poornaprajna College's annual celebration in Udupi.

The now-viral video, shared on Instagram and YouTube by Srikrishna Revankar, features the student dressed in his college uniform, performing Sheeran’s romantic ballad with a melodious voice. He uploaded a whole video of his performance to YouTube as well.

Here's the video:

Here's how netizens reacted:

Since then, the video has received a tonne of positive feedback on the internet. The flute rendition of the song delighted social media users. One person commented, "That flute part was just amazing," while another noted, "I was waiting for him to play the flute."

Delivered in a crazy way. In fact, it was "Perfect," another added.

One of the most well-known romantic ballads ever is "Perfect," which Ed Sheeran wrote for his now-wife Cherry Seaborn. The song peaked at the top of the global charts when it was released in 2017 as a part of his album · (Divide).

Latest Videos