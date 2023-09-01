Mysuru: Social Media celebrity ‘Smiley Naveen’ murdered

TikTok and Reels personality 'Smiley Naveen' was found murdered near Mysuru, Karnataka. He was abducted while filming a video and killed in an act of revenge related to an earlier murder case. Eight suspects have been arrested, and investigations continue.

TikTok and Reels personality, Naveen, popularly known as 'Smiley Naveen', was found dead near Hullahalli in Nanjangudu taluk, Mysuru district. Authorities have confirmed that this was a planned murder. Naveen, a 27-year-old from Harinagar near Yelachenahalli in Bangalore, had garnered fame through his social media presence, where he often shared messages with the public through videos on platforms like TikTok and Reels.

On the night of August 27, Naveen was filming a video near Mysore Palace when he was abducted. Two young women who were with him witnessed the terrifying incident. City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth disclosed that the kidnappers also took Naveen's friend, Pawan, who attempted to intervene.



The kidnappers later released Pawan on the outskirts of Mysore but tragically killed Naveen, leaving his body near Hullahalli Nale in Nanjangudu taluk. After gathering evidence, the Nanjangudu Rural Police apprehended eight suspects. The case was transferred to the city police as the abduction had occurred near Mysore Palace.

Further investigations revealed that the motive behind Naveen's murder stemmed from an old dispute. Naveen had been previously involved in the murder case of Vinod, a relative of a Bangalore corporator, two years ago. In connection with Vinod's murder, Naveen and twelve others were arrested by Kaggalipur police in Ramnagar district. Naveen, recently released on parole due to health reasons, had sought refuge in Mysore.

The murder of Naveen appears to be an act of revenge for the killing of Vinod, who was the elder son of BBMP Anjanapur ward BJP corporator Somanna. Vinod, a real estate businessman, was brutally murdered by a group of thirteen individuals, including Naveen, in the Kaggalipur police station area of Ramanagara district in July 2020. Naveen and four friends had surrendered to the police in connection with this case, leading to the arrest of all thirteen accused.



The unfortunate events unfolded when Naveen arrived in Mysore on August 27, accompanied by his friend Pawan and two young women. While shooting video reels near Varaha Gate of Mysore Palace around 9:45 pm, their evening took a horrifying turn when a white Scorpio and a red Santro car blocked their path. About ten individuals from both cars forcibly abducted Naveen and Pawan.

Despite efforts by the police to track down the kidnappers, they managed to evade capture. The next day, Naveen's lifeless body was discovered near the Hullahalli canal in Golur, Nanjangudu taluk. The Nanjangudu Rural Police initiated a murder investigation, which led to the arrest of eight individuals. Authorities are now focused on identifying those responsible for plotting Naveen's tragic murder.