BREAKING: Man jumps to death from Galleria apartment in Bengaluru's Yelahanka, probe underway

A man named Ravi Kumar died by suicide at the RMZ Galleria apartment in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka. The reason for his act remains unclear. Police have inspected the scene and are investigating. The incident has left residents shocked, highlighting concerns over mental health struggles.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 14, 2024, 2:59 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 14, 2024, 3:36 PM IST

In a tragic incident, Ravi Kumar, a resident of the RMZ Galleria apartment complex in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, reportedly took his own life by jumping from the 16th floor early today. The shocking death has left his friends, family, and the entire apartment community in deep grief and disbelief.

The incident occurred in the early hours, with residents of the complex immediately alerted to the disturbing situation. Emergency services and Yelahanka police quickly arrived at the scene, where they conducted a thorough investigation. At this stage, the exact reason for Ravi Kumar’s drastic decision remains unclear, leaving many questions unanswered.

The police are exploring all possible angles, including personal or professional issues that may have contributed to this tragic event. As the investigation continues, authorities are expected to release further updates in the coming days.

Developing story.

