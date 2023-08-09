Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: KIMS dismisses 11 students over derogatory reels on nurses

    KIMS Hubballi suspended 11 medical students for derogatory reels mocking nurses, offending sentiments. Nurses Association complained, demanding strict action. Students regretted intent, suspended one week, apologizing under college management's decision.

    Karnataka: KIMS dismisses 11 students over derogatory reels on nurses vkp
    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 2:53 PM IST

    The Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi recently suspended 11 medical students, who made derogatory reels on the nurses, which offended the nurses' emotions. Regarding the reels, the president of the Nurses Association, Suntiha Nayaka had complained about the students to the KIMS College committee.

    She stated that the Medical students had targeted the nurses and created the reels, additionally along with the deep concerns of the Karnataka State Nurse Association and Dharwad District Nurses Association. The reel was disrespectful to the nurses, stated Sunitha.

    The reels were shot at the administrative block of the college, featuring a student, dressed as a nurse, who dances seductively to a Kannada song, dancing with a patient. This had hurt the sentiments of the Nurses Association and they demanded strict action against the students who were involved in the reels.

    The letter addressed to the Dean of KIMS stated that the "reels undermine tireless efforts put forth by the nurses and also humiliates the professionalism of the nurses. It also diminishes the respect of the nurses among the general public. We demand strict and immediate action."

    Post the interrogation, the students expressed their regret, stating that reels were not to hurt any sentiments, just for entertainment. Taking the matter further, the college management has suspended the students for one week and asked them to issue an apology for the incident.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 2:53 PM IST
    Video Icon