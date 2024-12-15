Atul Subhash suicide case: Police arrest wife from Gurugram, her mother and brother from Prayagraj

Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, and brother Anurag have been arrested in connection with the suicide of Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old tech professional. Atul had accused them of harassment and extortion before his tragic death.

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 15, 2024, 9:40 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 15, 2024, 9:47 AM IST

Bengaluru: The 34-year-old tech professional Atul Subhash's estranged wife Nikita Singhania, along with her mother Nisha and brother Anurag, has been arrested in connection with a case of abetment to suicide following Atul's tragic death. Before his suicide, Atul accused Nikita and her family of harassment and extortion, outlining his claims in a suicide note and video. Police investigations have revealed that Atul was embroiled in a contentious legal dispute over divorce and child custody, which he cited as a major source of his emotional turmoil.

Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash suicide: Police issue summons to wife, demand appearance in 3 days

A senior police officer revealed that Atul’s wife, Nikita Singhania, was arrested in Gurugram, Haryana, while her mother, Nisha, and brother, Anurag, were apprehended in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, in connection with the abetment of suicide case. Another officer confirmed that the accused were presented in court and subsequently sent to judicial custody.

The accused are alleged to have demanded Rs 3 crore to withdraw legal cases against Atul and Rs 30 lakh for granting him visitation rights to see his son.

The arrests followed Bengaluru Police's decision to request assistance from their Uttar Pradesh counterparts in locating the suspects. Reports suggest that Nisha and Anurag fled their Jaunpur home late Wednesday.

A statement released by Shivakumar, DCP of the White Field Division, Bengaluru, on Sunday (Dec 15) confirmed that all three accused have been presented before the court and remanded to judicial custody. They were arrested in connection with a case of abetment to suicide.

Bengaluru Police earlier sought assistance from their Uttar Pradesh counterparts to locate the accused, as reports indicated that Nisha and Anurag had fled their Jaunpur home on Thursday, December 12.

Atul Subhash suicide case: ‘You owe nothing to anyone...' Bengaluru techie's heartfelt letter to his son

