A 41-year-old man in Karnataka has died from Influenza A (H1N1), or swine flu. He passed away on June 21 after his condition worsened despite treatment at multiple hospitals. Health experts are now urging the public to be alert for severe flu-related symptoms such as breathing difficulties, chest pain, and extreme fatigue.

A 41-year-old man from Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district has died after testing positive for Influenza A (H1N1), commonly known as swine flu. The deceased, identified as Raju Manja Gowda, was a resident of Chavatti village in Yellapur taluk. He passed away on June 21 despite undergoing treatment at multiple hospitals.

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Influenza A Virus Confirmed

According to reports, Raju initially developed a fever on June 10 and sought treatment at a private hospital in Ummachagi. After the fever returned on June 12, he visited another private hospital in Manchikeri. His condition worsened on June 16, when he began experiencing high fever and severe fatigue, prompting him to seek medical care at a private hospital in Sirsi.

On the advice of doctors, he was shifted to K.S. Hegde Hospital in Mangaluru on June 17 for advanced treatment. Medical tests conducted at the hospital confirmed that he was infected with the Influenza A virus. Despite receiving treatment, his condition continued to deteriorate, and he succumbed to the illness on June 21.

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Health experts have urged the public to remain alert to severe flu-related symptoms. Doctors warn that individuals experiencing breathing difficulties, chest pain, dehydration, extreme fatigue, confusion, or any sudden worsening of symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

Authorities have advised people displaying such symptoms to visit the nearest government hospital or taluk hospital without delay to ensure timely diagnosis and treatment. Medical professionals also stress the importance of early intervention, particularly for vulnerable individuals, to reduce the risk of serious complications associated with Influenza A infection.

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