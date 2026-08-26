Bengaluru Traffic Police has revived its 'Cop for a Day' initiative, offering citizens a firsthand look at traffic management challenges. Participants can offer feedback for safer roads by registering through the BTP ASTraM app to join the force for a day.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has revived its "Cop for a Day" initiative, offering citizens the opportunity to gain firsthand insight into how the city's traffic is managed instead of being the one behind the wheel. The initiative aims to give participants a firsthand understanding of the challenges faced by traffic personnel, while allowing them to share feedback and suggestions for safer, smoother roads. Interested individuals can register through the BTP ASTraM app to take part.

Understand, Participate, and Improve

"Register through the BTP ASTraM app and be a Cop for the Day! Experience. Understand. Participate. Together, let's build a safer Bengaluru," the BTP said on X. Sharing a video message, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy said, "We are bringing back the cop for a day initiative, which had successfully been conducted earlier." He added, "This initiative gives us an opportunity to listen to citizens, understand their experiences, perspectives, and valuable feedback on how we can improve traffic management and make our roads safer and more efficient."

Namaste Bengaluru! Step into the shoes of a Traffic Cop with “Cop for a Day” and experience Bengaluru traffic from their perspective. Get a firsthand understanding of the challenges faced by our traffic personnel, share your experiences and offer valuable suggestions for… pic.twitter.com/5PtBDlZJr8 — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಂಚಾರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ BengaluruTrafficPolice (@blrcitytraffic) August 24, 2026

Home Minister Urges Citizen Participation

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge also urged citizens to participate, calling it a "real, hands-on, on-ground experience" that helps people understand the city's traffic challenges. "Bengaluru traffic! You have all experienced it. But have you ever stopped to wonder what it truly takes to manage and control a city's traffic that is growing by the day? Here's your chance to play cop for a day, a real, hands-on, on-ground experience that lets you understand the pulse of the city. All you have to do is register now through the BTP ASTraM app, and you will be given the chance to join the force, learn the ropes and actually participate in managing the traffic flow alongside real officers," he said on X.

The initiative was first started in November-December last year and is being brought back. (ANI)