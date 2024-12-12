'Congrats your ego wins': Bengaluru mother kills 2 children, ends life in Kodigehalli

In Bengaluru's Kodigehalli, Kusuma (35) suffocated her two children, Sriyan (6) and Charvi (1), to death before hanging herself. A suicide note blaming her husband's ego revealed marital discord. The tragedy coincided with her mother-in-law's death, leaving the community in shock.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 10:57 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded in Bengaluru's Kodigehalli, a woman allegedly suffocated her two children to death before ending her own life. The tragedy came to light late yesterday, leaving the community in shock.

The deceased have been identified as Kusuma (35), her six-year-old son Sriyan, and one-year-old daughter Charvi. The family resided in an apartment in Kodigehalli, where the gruesome act was carried out. Kusuma reportedly left a suicide note holding herself accountable for the deaths. The note also contained a poignant remark directed at her husband, saying, "Congrats your ego wins," indicating underlying marital conflict.

According to the police, Kusuma and her husband, Suresh, had frequent arguments. Two days before the tragedy, the couple had a heated quarrel. It is believed that this dispute pushed Kusuma to take the extreme step.

The timing of the incident is particularly harrowing, as it coincided with the death of Suresh's mother. On the same day as her mother-in-law's demise, Kusuma reportedly decided to "teach her husband a lesson" through this drastic action.

Kusuma allegedly suffocated her two children and later hanged herself in their apartment. The crime only came to light when neighbours alerted the police after noticing a prolonged silence from the flat. The couple, who had fallen in love and married against societal odds, were originally from different parts of Karnataka. Kusuma hailed from Matti Kere in Bengaluru, while Suresh was from Tumkur. Suresh worked as an accountant in a private firm.

The death note left by Kusuma sheds light on the troubled marriage. In the note, she mentioned that her husband's ego was the root cause of her suffering. Her final words indicate the pain and frustration she endured, ultimately leading to this tragic decision. The Kodigehalli police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations

