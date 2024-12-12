Karnataka to experience heavy rainfall for next 24 hours amid depression in Bay of Bengal

Karnataka is set to experience rainfall due to a depression in the Bay of Bengal. Bengaluru and other districts may witness downpours over the next 24 hours. Recent rains caused crop damage, raising vegetable prices. Cooler temperatures and dewdrops continue in Bengaluru.

First Published Dec 12, 2024, 9:30 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

After a week of relatively dry weather, Karnataka is bracing for rainfall again as the Meteorological Department issued a fresh alert. The state has been experiencing a gradual increase in cold weather, with Bengaluru witnessing cloudy skies and dewdrops providing relief from the lingering chill. However, the cool air has further lowered temperatures in the city, intensifying the winter feel in the Silicon City.  

In late November and the first week of December, heavy rainfall was recorded in many parts of the state, including Bengaluru, due to the impact of Cyclone Fengal. The rain, which also affected northern Karnataka, caused significant damage to vegetable crops. The destruction led to a steep rise in vegetable prices across Bengaluru and other regions of the state.   

The Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in several parts of Karnataka over the next 24 hours. The downpour is attributed to a depression in the Bay of Bengal, which has also prompted rain alerts in Tamil Nadu's coastal areas, including Chennai, and parts of Andhra Pradesh.  

In Karnataka, districts such as Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Ramanagara, Mysuru, Hassan, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi are expected to receive good rainfall. Bengaluru city, in particular, has been experiencing dewdrops since morning in areas like Malleshwaram, Rajajinagar, Yeshwantpur, Jalahalli, RT Nagar, Hebbal, and the vicinity of Vidhana Soudha.  

The weather office has estimated a 40% chance of rainfall in Bengaluru today, which will add to the city’s already cool and cloudy atmosphere. 

