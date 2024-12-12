Atul Subhash suicide case: ‘You owe nothing to anyone...' Bengaluru techie's heartfelt letter to his son

A Bengaluru engineer's 24-page suicide note, addressed to his estranged 4-year-old son, reveals accusations of harassment against his wife and her family. The note, shared via Google Drive, details his pain and personal struggles, sparking online discussions about men's issues while also containing controversial statements.

The Bengaluru engineer wrote a farewell message for his 4-year-old kid, who lives with Atul's separated wife Nikita Singhania, in the 24-page note he left behind before taking his own life. Atul sought to express certain ideas in the letter to his kid in the hopes that he would one day be "wise enough to understand it." He shared the document via a Google Drive link. It revealed Atul's anguish, personal revelations, and charges, which has spurred discussion on the struggles and lives of men. Nevertheless, the letter includes suggestions that many people would consider inappropriate and even misogynistic.

Atul stated in his farewell letter to his son, which has now gone viral, that he had not even seen his kid since he was one year old and did not even know what he looked like. “Son – when I first saw you, I thought that I could give my life for you anyday. But, sadly, I am giving my life because of you. I don’t even remember your face now till I see pictures of you when you were 1 year old. I don’t feel anything about you now except a tinge of pain sometimes. Now, You just feel like a blackmail using which I will be extorted more and more. Though it would hurt you, the truth is that now you feel like a mistake I made," Atul wrote.

Atul urged his child to keep in mind that "you owe nothing to anyone." "Don't trust society. Don't trust the system. Both - society and system wants to feed off of you. If my blood wins in you, you shall live, love and fight with all your heart and craft beautiful things and destroy problems with your mind," he wrote.

Atul Subhash's claims of harassment

34-year-old Atul, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide at his Bengaluru apartment on Monday, leaving behind a ‘justice is due’ placard and a 24-page note in which he accused his estranged wife and her family of harassment. The deceased received support from social media users who called for justice for him.

Based on a complaint made by Atul's brother, Bikas Kumar, against four individuals, including Atul's wife Nikita Singhania, a case has been filed at the Marathahalli police station under sections 108 (Abetment of Suicide) and 3(5) (When a criminal act is carried out by multiple persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

