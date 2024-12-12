Atul Subhash suicide case: Viral video shows techie's in-laws fleeing on bike in Jaunpur following FIR (WATCH)

A viral video shows Atul Subhash’s in-laws fleeing their home in Jaunpur after Bengaluru police registered a case of abetment to suicide. Atul, an AI engineer, accused his wife and her family of harassment before his suicide on December 9. Police are investigating the case.

A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing the in-laws of AI engineer Atul Subhash fleeing their home in Jaunpur after Bengaluru police arrived to investigate the suicide case. The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Atul’s wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family. The video shows Atul's mother-in-law, Nisha Singhania, and her brother, Anurag Singhania, locking their house and escaping on a bike under the cover of night.

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old AI engineer originally from Uttar Pradesh, tragically ended his life in Bengaluru on December 9. Before taking the extreme step, Atul left behind a 90-minute video and a detailed 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her family of harassment. He claimed that his wife, Nikita, and her family had subjected him to false cases and extreme pressure, leading to his decision to end his life.



In his suicide note, Atul spoke about the unbearable harassment he faced, including being forced to attend court hearings 200 times over two years and the increasing demands for alimony from his wife’s family. He even mentioned that his father’s death was turned into a murder case by his in-laws. Atul’s note also highlighted the financial strain he faced, including paying Rs 40,000 monthly for his child’s care, and the increasing demands for a larger sum of alimony.

As the Bengaluru police team arrived in Jaunpur to investigate, Atul’s in-laws quickly locked their house and disappeared. The video that surfaced shows Atul’s mother-in-law and brother-in-law leaving in the dead of night, trying to avoid media attention. Nisha Singhania, wrapped in a shawl to protect herself from the cold, and her son, Anurag, fled on a bike, with Nisha avoiding questions from reporters.



Atul’s wife, Nikita Singhania, has denied all allegations of harassment. In an interview, her mother claimed that the accusations were baseless and that Atul had directed his frustration towards their family. She also promised to present evidence to clear their names.

The police are now actively investigating the case, with the primary focus on the accusations of harassment and the sudden disappearance of Atul’s in-laws. The investigation continues as Bengaluru police look to question Nikita Singhania and her family members.

