BREAKING: Bengaluru police head to Patna to probe Atul Subhash's wife and in-laws in extortion case

A special team of Marathahalli police is investigating the alleged abetment of suicide of 34-year-old engineer Atul Subhash, found dead in Bengaluru. His 24-page death note accused his wife Nikita and her family of harassment. An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Bengaluru police head to Patna to probe Atul Subhash's wife and in-laws in extortion case vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 9:46 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

A special team of Marathahalli police has left for Patna, Uttar Pradesh, to investigate the alleged abetment of suicide of 34-year-old engineer Atul Subhash. Atul, who worked in Bengaluru, was found dead in his apartment in Manjunath Layout on December 9. His tragic death has sparked a case against his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family.  

Atul left behind a 24-page death note and a 1.5-hour video detailing the harassment he allegedly faced. His note pointed to years of torment, including demands for ₹2 crore in alimony, false legal cases, and distress caused by ongoing family court battles in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. Atul alleged that Nikita, her mother Nisha Singhania, her brother Anurag Singhania, and her uncle Sushil Singhania were involved in mental and emotional harassment.  

Atul Subhash suicide case: Techie’s grieving mother faints while addressing media in Patna (WATCH)

The Bengaluru police have registered an FIR under Section 108 of the BNS Act, accusing Nikita and her relatives of abetting Atul's suicide. The investigation began after Atul's brother, Bikas Subhash, filed a formal complaint, providing key details from Atul's death note.  

According to senior officials, the team will question Nikita and her family. Notices have been issued to ensure their cooperation, and legal action may follow if they fail to comply. "We are thoroughly examining all aspects of the case," a police officer said.  

Atul Subhash suicide case has driven focus on men’s mental health. Why ‘Man up’ is not the answer

Atul's death note described the mental pressure he endured due to court proceedings, including allegations of unnatural behaviour and dowry demands. He claimed Nikita's demands for higher maintenance during the hearings contributed to his emotional turmoil.  

The case has taken a serious turn with the police focusing on the individuals named in the note. Investigators are also looking into Atul's claims about a judge from Uttar Pradesh, who he accused of unfair treatment during legal battles.  

