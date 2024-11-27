Unbelievable deal! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at FLAT 50% off; Check offer details

Grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at an unbelievable 50% discount on Amazon. Get the flagship experience with powerful performance, stunning camera, and vibrant display at just Rs 74,999. Limited time offer!

As Samsung is getting ready to launch its new flagship, the last gen Galaxy S series witnessed a huge price cut. Early in 2025 is when the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is anticipated to debut. Amazon is offering the Samsung S23 Ultra at a significant discount ahead of its introduction. The high-end model of the previous generation series is on sale for 50% off on the e-commerce website. In February 2023, the Galaxy S23 series was introduced, with the regular model's launch price of Rs 1,24,999 for the Ultra version. However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently available for purchase at Rs 74,999. Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at 50 per cent discount. Interesting, there is no additional add-on offer on the e-commerce website. The device is witnessing a flat discount, priced at Rs 74,999 down from Rs 1,24,999.

Know all about Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD+ screen with a resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels, a dynamic AMOLED panel, and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen's proportions are unquestionably ideal for everyday usage. Additionally, it is anticipated that the next Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra would have a 6.8-inch display. Regarding design, however, it is said that the business is introducing a redesigned, round-edged Galaxy S25 Ultra. The S23 Ultra has an extremely robust construction. Additionally, it is available in a variety of wacky colors, such as Cream, Phantam Black, Lavender, and Green.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Despite being older, it is still superior to many smartphones available today. The phone comes pre-installed with Android 13 with a customized One UI 5.1 skip. The phones have a 10 megapixel telephoto (with 3X optical zoom), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, a 200-megapixel camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto (with 10X optical zoom). According to Samsung, videos shot in poor light can benefit from improved noise reduction technologies. Additionally, there is the new Astro Hyperlapse option for taking pictures of star trails. The phone has a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for video chats and selfies. Now, the front camera can record HDR10+ video and take RAW pictures. A 5000mAh battery powers it, and it supports both wired and wireless fast charging right out of the box. However, there is no charger included with the phone. Three different versions of the phone are available: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 1TB size.

