Unbelievable deal! Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at FLAT 50% off; Check offer details

Grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at an unbelievable 50% discount on Amazon. Get the flagship experience with powerful performance, stunning camera, and vibrant display at just Rs 74,999. Limited time offer!

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 4:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

As Samsung is getting ready to launch its new flagship, the last gen Galaxy S series witnessed a huge price cut. Early in 2025 is when the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is anticipated to debut. Amazon is offering the Samsung S23 Ultra at a significant discount ahead of its introduction. The high-end model of the previous generation series is on sale for 50% off on the e-commerce website. In February 2023, the Galaxy S23 series was introduced, with the regular model's launch price of Rs 1,24,999 for the Ultra version. However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently available for purchase at Rs 74,999.

Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at 50 per cent discount. Interesting, there is no additional add-on offer on the e-commerce website. The device is witnessing a flat discount, priced at Rs 74,999 down from Rs 1,24,999.

article_image2

Know all about Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 6.8-inch QHD+ screen with a resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels, a dynamic AMOLED panel, and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The screen's proportions are unquestionably ideal for everyday usage. Additionally, it is anticipated that the next Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra would have a 6.8-inch display. Regarding design, however, it is said that the business is introducing a redesigned, round-edged Galaxy S25 Ultra. The S23 Ultra has an extremely robust construction. Additionally, it is available in a variety of wacky colors, such as Cream, Phantam Black, Lavender, and Green.

 
article_image3

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Despite being older, it is still superior to many smartphones available today. The phone comes pre-installed with Android 13 with a customized One UI 5.1 skip.

The phones have a 10 megapixel telephoto (with 3X optical zoom), a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, a 200-megapixel camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto (with 10X optical zoom). According to Samsung, videos shot in poor light can benefit from improved noise reduction technologies. Additionally, there is the new Astro Hyperlapse option for taking pictures of star trails. The phone has a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for video chats and selfies. Now, the front camera can record HDR10+ video and take RAW pictures.

A 5000mAh battery powers it, and it supports both wired and wireless fast charging right out of the box. However, there is no charger included with the phone. Three different versions of the phone are available: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 1TB size.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more gcw

Redmi Note 14 series India launch date ANNOUNCED; Check expected features, price and more

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details gcw

Apple offers FREE fix for THESE users facing camera issue; Check details

Realme GT 7 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Elite to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect from it gcw

Realme GT 7 Pro to launch on THIS date; Here's what you can expect from it

iPhone 17 series likely to get THIS feature; Know why its a big deal for Apple users gcw

iPhone 17 series likely to get THIS feature; Know why its a big deal for Apple users

7 QUICK and easy fixes to speed up your slow mobile phone instantly gcw

7 QUICK and easy fixes to speed up your slow mobile phone instantly

Recent Stories

994 hoax bomb threat calls reported by Indian Airlines in 2024; check details AJR

994 hoax bomb threat calls reported by Indian Airlines in 2024; check details

Kerala: Over 1000 govt employees found fraudulently receiving social welfare pension anr

Kerala: Over 1000 govt employees found fraudulently receiving social welfare pension

Nora Fatehi brings Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar together for a special tie-up; Read on ATG

Nora Fatehi brings Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar together for a special tie-up; Read on

Eknath Shinde signals support to Fadnavis as next Maharashtra CM, vows to abide by PM Modi's decision (WATCH) snt

Eknath Shinde signals support to Fadnavis as next Maharashtra CM, vows to abide by PM Modi's decision (WATCH)

Dhanush files civil law suit against Nayanthara at Madras High Court; Read on ATG

Dhanush files civil law suit against Nayanthara at Madras High Court; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon