US Uber Eats driver finds bag of marijuana in what she thought was burrito delivery; see pic

A routine Uber Eats delivery in New Jersey took an unexpected turn when a driver discovered her supposed food delivery was actually an ounce of marijuana disguised as a burrito.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

A routine Uber Eats delivery in New Jersey took an unexpected turn when a driver discovered her supposed food delivery was actually an ounce of marijuana disguised as a burrito.

According to New York Post, on Friday night, the driver picked up what seemed to be an ordinary food order from Lindenwold, Camden County. The package included a foil-wrapped “burrito,” a container of soup, and a water bottle, according to Washington Township Police. However, as she drove, the aroma wafting from the delivery bag raised red flags.

“She believed something didn’t smell right with her delivery package. She thought it smelled like marijuana,” Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik explained to 6 ABC. Trusting her instincts, the driver pulled over and called law enforcement.

When an officer arrived, they inspected the suspicious package on the spot. “There was no meat, lettuce, beans, or rice. It was actually an ounce of marijuana,” Chief Gurcsik revealed. The illicit cargo had been neatly crumpled inside aluminum foil, disguised as a burrito.

Photos released by the department showed the sizable zip-close bag of marijuana hidden in the foil wrapping. Further investigation revealed that the package did not originate from a restaurant. Authorities suspect the perpetrators exploited Uber’s option to deliver parcels, bypassing the platform’s strict policy against transporting medication, alcohol, and illegal substances.

An Uber spokesperson called the incident “deeply disturbing,” emphasizing the importance of drivers reporting any suspicious packages to local authorities.

While no charges have been filed in this case, police noted that this isn’t an isolated incident. Over the summer, an Uber driver was similarly duped into delivering counterfeit gift cards, according to 6 ABC.

