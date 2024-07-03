Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru: Drunk student kills Sindhi college security guard allegedly over denied entry in Kempapura

    In a tragic incident at Sindhi College, Bengaluru, a drunk final-year BA student, Bhargab, fatally wounded a security guard after being denied entry due to intoxication. Bhargab returned with a knife, leading to a fatal altercation. Amrithalli police swiftly apprehended him. The incident has sparked concerns over campus security.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 3, 2024, 5:43 PM IST

    A drunk student has killed a security guard at Sindhi College in Kempapura, Bengaluru, in a tragic incident where he was denied entry into the college premises. The incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of Amrithalli police station, prompting a swift response from authorities.

    According to reports, the student, identified as Bhargab, a final year BA student residing in a nearby PG accommodation, arrived at the college under the influence of alcohol. Upon being refused entry by the security guard, Bhargab left the premises only to return shortly with a knife. In a heated altercation that ensued, the security guard was fatally wounded.

    Amrithalli police promptly apprehended Bhargab following the incident. The motive behind the attack is believed to stem from the student's frustration over being denied access to the college grounds.

    This unfortunate incident has sent shockwaves through the college community and raised concerns about security protocols on campus. The authorities are conducting further investigations into the matter to ascertain all details surrounding the tragic event.

    The name of the deceased security guard has not been disclosed pending notification of next of kin. The college administration has yet to comment on the incident.

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2024, 6:03 PM IST
