Anchor Shwetha Chengappa's age defying look in Skirt and crop top goes viral

Kannada TV actress and anchor Shwetha Chengappa looks increasingly youthful, leading people to question if she's ageing backward.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 4:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

Shwetha Chengappa debuted in 2003 with the serial 'Sumathi' and has been a prominent actress and anchor for two decades.

article_image2

'Kadambari' serial brought Shwetha widespread popularity, airing for four years and achieving high TRP ratings.

article_image3

Shwetha began anchoring with "Yariguntu Yarigilla" and has successfully hosted many popular shows, showcasing her versatility and talent.

article_image4

Shwetha actively engages on social media, regularly posting stunning photoshoots, cherished family moments, and captivating travel pictures for fans.

article_image5

Shwetha's recent photos in a floral skirt and white crop top have garnered attention for her youthful appearance.

