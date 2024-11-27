IRCTC Black Friday Offer: 100 per cent convenience fee waiver and Rs 50 lakh insurance on flight bookings

IRCTC has announced a 100% convenience fee waiver on flight ticket bookings for Black Friday. This offer is applicable for bookings made on November 29th through the IRCTC Air website or mobile app. Additionally, free travel insurance of Rs 50 lakh is also provided.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 4:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

IRCTC Black Friday Offer

Great news for frequent flyers! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unveiled its Big Black Friday offer, providing an incredible opportunity to save on flight bookings. This exclusive deal offers a 100% waiver on convenience fees for both domestic and international flight ticket bookings.

article_image2

Black Friday Sale

Travelers can take advantage of this deal by booking their flights on November 29 through the IRCTC Air website or the IRCTC Air mobile app. The offer is valid for all domestic and international flights booked on this day, presenting a golden opportunity to save on travel expenses.

article_image3

IRCTC Flight Booking

Whether you're planning a spontaneous trip or arranging your summer vacation in advance, this offer allows you to secure the best possible price for your travels. To sweeten the deal, each flight booking also comes with free travel insurance worth Rs 50 lakh, adding security and peace of mind to your travel plans.

article_image4

Free Travel Insurance

This special promotion makes holiday planning more affordable and helps travelers save on tickets during the festive season. It's a great opportunity to reconnect with family, plan long-delayed vacations, or celebrate special moments without breaking the bank.

article_image5

IRCTC Air

To avail this offer, book your flight tickets through the IRCTC Air website. Don't miss this chance to make your dream travel plans a reality. Take advantage of IRCTC's generous discounts and added benefits.

 

