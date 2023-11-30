Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru's second airport likely to be located near Tumkur: Here's what we know

    The Karnataka government contemplates a second airport near Bengaluru to ease congestion at Kempegowda International Airport. The Tumkur-Chitradurga route is a prospective location. Minister MB Patil emphasizes the need to accommodate growing demand. The Airports Authority of India's guidelines pose challenges, but discussions with Bangalore International Airport Limited are underway. HAL's old airport was considered but dismissed due to limited space.

    Bengaluru's second airport likely to be located near Tumkur: Here's what we know vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 3:55 PM IST

    The overcrowded and ever-busy Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport have triggered talks about the need for another airport in the city. Recent signals indicate that the government might just be heeding this call.

    The state government is mulling over setting up a second airport near Bengaluru to cope with the surging number of travellers and give a boost to the city's air travel infrastructure. Among the potential spots being considered, the Tumkur-Chitradurga route has emerged as a promising location to complement the existing Kempegowda International Airport.

    Bengaluru: KIA to introduce CTX machines from December for effortless security checkups

    Karnataka’s Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil said the government is in the early stages of pinpointing suitable areas for the new airport. He highlighted examples from cities like Mumbai and Goa, where multiple airports operate effectively nearby, stressing the need to accommodate the growing demand in Bengaluru.

    He also mentioned the standard Airports Authority of India (AAI) guidelines that usually prohibit new airports within 150 km of an existing one. However, if approved, there will be clear rules governing flights between the two airports.

    Assessing the feasibility of a potential second airport in Bengaluru is key, noted Minister Patil. The chosen site must provide ample space for a fully functional airport, allowing room for future expansions.

    Passenger alert: Automated baggage machines at KIA will not allow you to carry extra luggage; Here's why

    Officials from the Infrastructure Development Department shared that during discussions on extending a 60-year lease, they proposed the idea of a second airport to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). It's reported that BIAL, responsible for Kempegowda International Airport, has shown interest in the proposal.

    Initially, there was consideration for reopening the old airport at HAL. However, concerns regarding limited space for expansion prompted the exploration of alternative options. Proposals for the Tumkur-Chitradurga route are currently under review. Nonetheless, various locations are being deemed unfeasible due to the presence of existing airports.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 3:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru fraud scheme uncovered: Mastermind behind Rs 5 crore job scam arrested vkp

    Bengaluru fraud scheme uncovered: Mastermind behind Rs 5 crore job scam arrested

    BJP will win 135 seats in Karnataka even if elections are conducted today: Former CM BS Yediyurappa vkp

    BJP will win 135 seats in Karnataka even if elections are conducted today: Former CM BS Yediyurappa

    Karnataka: Father kills son for using mother's phone without permission in Mysuru vkp

    Karnataka: Father kills son for using mother’s phone without permission in Mysuru

    Bengaluru Tech Summit: 'IT needs more infrastructure,' says CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Bengaluru Tech Summit: 'IT needs more infrastructure,' says CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka: NIMHANS hospital accused of delayed treatment after infant, rushed from Hassan to Bengaluru, dies vkp

    Karnataka: NIMHANS hospital accused of delayed treatment after infant, rushed from Hassan to Bengaluru, dies

    Recent Stories

    6 reasons why almonds are bad for cough EAI

    6 reasons why almonds are bad for cough

    Apple App Store Awards 2023 Full list of best apps and games of the year gcw

    Apple App Store Awards 2023: Full list of best apps and games of the year

    Football UCL 2023-24: Real Madrid fans reminded of prime Zidane after Bellingham continues to shine osf

    UCL 2023-24: Real Madrid fans reminded of prime Zidane after Bellingham continues to shine

    5 vaastu tips to welcome positive energy in your homes RKK

    5 vaastu tips to welcome positive energy in your homes

    Saba Ali Khan shares heartwarming, throwback pictures of Saif Ali Khan, baby Ibrahim [Photos] ATG

    Saba Ali Khan shares heartwarming, throwback pictures of Saif Ali Khan, baby Ibrahim [Photos]

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon