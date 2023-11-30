Bengaluru's second airport likely to be located near Tumkur: Here's what we know

The Karnataka government contemplates a second airport near Bengaluru to ease congestion at Kempegowda International Airport. The Tumkur-Chitradurga route is a prospective location. Minister MB Patil emphasizes the need to accommodate growing demand. The Airports Authority of India's guidelines pose challenges, but discussions with Bangalore International Airport Limited are underway. HAL's old airport was considered but dismissed due to limited space.

The overcrowded and ever-busy Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport have triggered talks about the need for another airport in the city. Recent signals indicate that the government might just be heeding this call.

The state government is mulling over setting up a second airport near Bengaluru to cope with the surging number of travellers and give a boost to the city's air travel infrastructure. Among the potential spots being considered, the Tumkur-Chitradurga route has emerged as a promising location to complement the existing Kempegowda International Airport.



Bengaluru: KIA to introduce CTX machines from December for effortless security checkups

Karnataka’s Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil said the government is in the early stages of pinpointing suitable areas for the new airport. He highlighted examples from cities like Mumbai and Goa, where multiple airports operate effectively nearby, stressing the need to accommodate the growing demand in Bengaluru.

He also mentioned the standard Airports Authority of India (AAI) guidelines that usually prohibit new airports within 150 km of an existing one. However, if approved, there will be clear rules governing flights between the two airports.

Assessing the feasibility of a potential second airport in Bengaluru is key, noted Minister Patil. The chosen site must provide ample space for a fully functional airport, allowing room for future expansions.



Passenger alert: Automated baggage machines at KIA will not allow you to carry extra luggage; Here's why



Officials from the Infrastructure Development Department shared that during discussions on extending a 60-year lease, they proposed the idea of a second airport to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). It's reported that BIAL, responsible for Kempegowda International Airport, has shown interest in the proposal.

Initially, there was consideration for reopening the old airport at HAL. However, concerns regarding limited space for expansion prompted the exploration of alternative options. Proposals for the Tumkur-Chitradurga route are currently under review. Nonetheless, various locations are being deemed unfeasible due to the presence of existing airports.