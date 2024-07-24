Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Fraud' IAS trainee Puja Khedkar misses deadline to report for training amid allegations

    The trainee IAS officer is facing a criminal case for allegedly "misrepresenting and falsifying facts" in her civil service application. Reports suggest that the 34-year-old manipulated her identity to gain multiple attempts at the all-India examination.

    Fraud IAS trainee Puja Khedkar misses deadline to report for training amid allegations AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 12:31 PM IST

    Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar has come under scrutiny following allegations of irregularities in her civil service selection. Khedkar, who was expected to report to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie on July 23, failed to show up.

    The trainee IAS officer is facing a criminal case for allegedly "misrepresenting and falsifying facts" in her civil service application. Reports suggest that the 34-year-old manipulated her identity to gain multiple attempts at the all-India examination. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a show-cause notice to potentially cancel her selection and bar her from future exams. The Delhi Police have initiated a case against her, with the investigation being handled by the Crime Branch.

    INDIA bloc leaders protest against 'discriminatory' Budget 2024; Mallikarjun Kharge decries 'injustice'

    "UPSC has filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Ms. Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar for misrepresenting and falsifying facts to obtain extra attempts in the UPSC examinations, beyond the prescribed limit. Consequently, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law, and investigation has been taken up in Crime Branch," a Delhi Police spokesperson said.

    Earlier this month, LBSNAA placed Khedkar's training on hold due to the serious allegations. She was instructed to return to the academy by July 23 but cited personal reasons for her absence.

    Khedkar gained attention when Pune collector Dr Suhas Diwase reported to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik about several demands Khedkar made during her training, which were deemed inappropriate. Khedkar allegedly requested perks such as an office, staff, and a government vehicle, and used a Maharashtra government tag and beacon in her private Audi car. Consequently, she was transferred from Pune to Washim.

    Further scrutiny revealed that Khedkar had ranked 821 in the merit list but had been granted exemptions due to her status as an OBC non-creamy layer candidate and for multiple disabilities. Concerns were raised about her medical check-up, as she reportedly missed the mandatory examination at AIIMS and later submitted a report from a private facility.

    Income Tax Day 2024: From standard deductions to tax regime updates, what's in for taxpayers

    Additionally, questions have been raised about Khedkar's eligibility for relaxed criteria, given her father, Dilip Khedkar, is a former Maharashtra government officer currently facing corruption charges. Her mother, Manorama Khedkar, a sarpanch, is also embroiled in controversy following her arrest for violating the Arms Act.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2024, 12:31 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gujarat floods Heavy rainfall disrupts life in parts of state dramatic videos go viral WATCH vkp

    Gujarat floods: Heavy rainfall disrupts life in parts of state, dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

    'Cannot name every state in Budget': FM Nirmala Sitharaman lashes out at Opposition Rajya Sabha anr

    'Cannot name every state in Budget': FM Nirmala Sitharaman lashes out at Opposition

    Karnataka landslide: On Day 9, state-of-the-art scanner joins search for Kerala native Arjun anr

    Karnataka landslide: On Day 9, state-of-the-art scanner joins search for Kerala native Arjun

    INDIA bloc leaders protest against 'discriminatory' Budget 2024; Mallikarjun Kharge decries 'injustice' AJR

    INDIA bloc leaders protest against 'discriminatory' Budget 2024; Mallikarjun Kharge decries 'injustice'

    Nirmala Sitharaman has given chombu to Karnataka in Union Budget 2024 says CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Nirmala Sitharaman has given 'chombu' to Karnataka in Union Budget 2024: CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    Worlds most powerful passports 2024 list OUT! Check India's rank gcw

    World's most powerful passports 2024 list OUT! Check India's rank

    Nepal plane crash: Bodies of 5 people recovered so far from wreckage, pilot rushed to hospital (WATCH) snt

    18 dead as Saurya Airlines plane crashes in Nepal's Kathmandu, pilot survives horrific incident (WATCH)

    Adani Group to buy Shubman Gill-led IPL team Gujarat Titans? RKK

    Adani Group to buy Shubman Gill-led IPL team Gujarat Titans?

    Gujarat floods Heavy rainfall disrupts life in parts of state dramatic videos go viral WATCH vkp

    Gujarat floods: Heavy rainfall disrupts life in parts of state, dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

    'Cannot name every state in Budget': FM Nirmala Sitharaman lashes out at Opposition Rajya Sabha anr

    'Cannot name every state in Budget': FM Nirmala Sitharaman lashes out at Opposition

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon