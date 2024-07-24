'Fraud' IAS trainee Puja Khedkar misses deadline to report for training amid allegations

The trainee IAS officer is facing a criminal case for allegedly "misrepresenting and falsifying facts" in her civil service application. Reports suggest that the 34-year-old manipulated her identity to gain multiple attempts at the all-India examination.

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar has come under scrutiny following allegations of irregularities in her civil service selection. Khedkar, who was expected to report to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie on July 23, failed to show up.

The trainee IAS officer is facing a criminal case for allegedly "misrepresenting and falsifying facts" in her civil service application. Reports suggest that the 34-year-old manipulated her identity to gain multiple attempts at the all-India examination. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a show-cause notice to potentially cancel her selection and bar her from future exams. The Delhi Police have initiated a case against her, with the investigation being handled by the Crime Branch.

"UPSC has filed a complaint with Delhi Police against Ms. Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar for misrepresenting and falsifying facts to obtain extra attempts in the UPSC examinations, beyond the prescribed limit. Consequently, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law, and investigation has been taken up in Crime Branch," a Delhi Police spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, LBSNAA placed Khedkar's training on hold due to the serious allegations. She was instructed to return to the academy by July 23 but cited personal reasons for her absence.

Khedkar gained attention when Pune collector Dr Suhas Diwase reported to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik about several demands Khedkar made during her training, which were deemed inappropriate. Khedkar allegedly requested perks such as an office, staff, and a government vehicle, and used a Maharashtra government tag and beacon in her private Audi car. Consequently, she was transferred from Pune to Washim.

Further scrutiny revealed that Khedkar had ranked 821 in the merit list but had been granted exemptions due to her status as an OBC non-creamy layer candidate and for multiple disabilities. Concerns were raised about her medical check-up, as she reportedly missed the mandatory examination at AIIMS and later submitted a report from a private facility.

Additionally, questions have been raised about Khedkar's eligibility for relaxed criteria, given her father, Dilip Khedkar, is a former Maharashtra government officer currently facing corruption charges. Her mother, Manorama Khedkar, a sarpanch, is also embroiled in controversy following her arrest for violating the Arms Act.

