Gujarat floods: Heavy rainfall disrupts life in parts of state, dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

Heavy rains have hit Surat and Saurashtra in South Gujarat, causing significant disruptions. Severe downpours have led to widespread waterlogging, road closures, and traffic jams. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for continued heavy rain and strong winds. Schools in Surat are closed, and fishermen are advised to stay ashore.

On Monday, heavy rainfall thrashed South Gujarat’s Surat and Saurashtra regions, leading to significant disruptions. In the last 24 hours, these areas have faced intense rain, with Saurashtra and Kutch experiencing particularly severe downpours. The Meteorological Department has forecasted continued heavy rainfall in these regions for the next 24 hours, resulting in a red alert.

The relentless rain has led to widespread waterlogging in districts such as Porbandar, Junagadh, and Devbhumi Dwarka. This has caused severe traffic congestion and forced the closure of roads, causeways, and underpasses. For the past three days, the Saurashtra-Kutch and South Gujarat regions have been inundated with heavy rain. Persistent rainfall and flash floods in creeks and rivers have created a flood-like situation in these areas.

In Gujarat's Kutch, about 15 cows were swept away in the floodwaters of river Sangama in Abdasa due to hefty rainfall.

In response to the ongoing heavy rains, the District Education Officer (DEO) has announced a school holiday for Wednesday in Surat city and district. All school administrations in the district have been instructed to declare a holiday due to the anticipated severe weather.

The Meteorological Department warns of thunderstorms and strong winds affecting coastal areas over the next five days. Fishermen are cautioned to avoid heading out to sea due to anticipated wind speeds of 45 to 55 km/h. A red alert remains in effect for the Saurashtra-Kutch and South Gujarat regions due to the risk of further heavy rainfall.

Latest Videos